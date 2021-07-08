Cancel
Happy Days, A New Musical and Camp TV Among Entertainment Options in July

Cover picture for the articleThe month of July at the Marion Palace Theatre offers patrons of all ages opportunities to experience the arts. July 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 theatre-goers will enjoy live entertainment with A Palace Production of “Happy Days, A New Musical.” The family friendly musical will return to the days of 1959 Milwaukee complete with varsity sweaters, hula hoops and jukebox sock-hoppin’ fun. Based on the hit Paramount Pictures TV series of the 70s and 80s, the Palace Production will star local talent and be directed by Clare Cooke. The cast leads will feature Tanner Wink as The Fonz, Asa Deeren as Richie Cunningham, Madisen Schenk as Pinky Tuscadero, Dustin Rawlins as Howard Cunnigham, Leah Menzie as Marion Cunningham, Delaney Tabbert as Joanie Cunningham, Brady Wink as Ralph Malph, Zane Menzie as Potsie, Brody Cahill as Chachi and Mitchell Hutchman as Arnold.

