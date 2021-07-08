Road construction on Argonne and Montgomery to begin as early as Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— Road construction is set to begin at the intersection of Argonne Road and Montgomery Avenue as early as this coming Saturday, July 10. The expected 10 week project will undergo a decent amount of revisions, including updating the concrete pavement and signal equipment, improving the storm water facilities present and updating the ramp curbs to meet expectations set by the ADA.www.kxly.com
