Everton announced yesterday on the club website that new manager Rafa Benitez had identified some members of his backroom staff. One of his assistant managers will be 49-year-old Toffees legend Duncan Ferguson, remaining in his post from the previous coaching administration of Carlo Ancelotti. The other assistant will be longtime Benitez confidante, 48-year-old Fransisco “Paco” de Miguel Moreno, who has accompanied him across his stints from Liverpool, to Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and his most recent stop, with the Dalian Professional club in China.