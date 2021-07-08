Cass City develops comprehensive master park plan

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough is enacting a master plan for the future of Pioneer Park. According to Donnie Hayes, Riverside Superintendent for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the master plan covers various aspects to improve and preserve Pioneer Park. “Pioneer Park is just over 50 years old, and so it’s just a moment for us to be able to look at the options that we have for the park - but also more importantly to look at the future of the park. Part of that master planning process that we’re working through is looking at how do we maintain what we have currently, and then what are we going to have in the future? So, this is a plan to look at the next 10 years of the life cycle of the park. Projects, maintenance, opportunities, those types of things are all part of this master plan in the process.”