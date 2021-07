The Tesla Cybertruck is not a conventional pickup, and not just because it doesn't use an internal combustion engine. Its futuristic design is so unlike any other truck on the market, even Tesla CEO Elon Musk says there's a possibility it might fail. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares seems far more confident with his company's first upcoming electric pickup truck during a recent fireside chat event. "We have an opportunity to see what the other guys are doing and possibly beat them," Tavares said. "This is a technology-driven race, and we love that."