Grand-uncle of England captain Harry Kane dies ahead of Euro 2020 final

By John Kierans, Darren Wells
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Harry Kane's Irish grand-uncle has died just days before the England captain will lead his country out in the Euro 2020 final.

Paudge Kane passed away last Monday after a short illness in St Dominic's Ward, University Hospital, Galway.

As reported by the Irish Mirror, Kane was informed of his grand-uncle's passing prior to England's semi-final clash against Denmark.

Paudge was a brother of Harry's granddad, the late Michael John Kane.

The report adds Harry and his father, Pat, were close with Paudge, with the latter making trips from London to Letterfrack, Connemara multiple times each year.

The England captain himself spent many summers with his paternal family as a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsSLj_0arCtvY000
Paudge passed away after a short illness

While Kane was told of the upsetting news before Wednesday night's fixture, the Irish Mirror adds the family kept the death quiet to avoid a fuss.

They cite a local source who said: "The Kane family are lovely people and all very close. They are all at the very heart of this community.

"They are all very proud of what Harry has achieved and know he will be saddened and upset that his grand-uncle has passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYgZ8_0arCtvY000
Harry Kane was told of his grand-uncle's passing prior to the Denmark clash

"They also know he will be annoyed that he can't make the funeral with his dad or uncles."

Paudge will be buried in the local cemetery in Letterfrack after a requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church.

The report adds he is survived by his brothers Matty, Joe, Vincent and Frank, and sisters Bridie, Julia, Tina and Monica.

The Parish Priest of Letterfrack, Fr Anthaiah Pudoda, said he would be "praying for Paudge and all the Kane family" in their hour of sadness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YukWO_0arCtvY000
Kane scored the winning goal to send England to the final of Euro 2020 (Image: PA)

He added: "We will also pray that Harry has a good game in the final next Sunday. I am not really into sports but he will be in my prayers."

Harry's late grandfather, Michael John, is also buried in Letterfrack, although he emigrated to London as a young man.

Tottenham striker Harry remains very close with his Irish relatives, while the family death notice also thanked Paudge's carers Mike, Maureen and Suzie for caring for him so thoughtfully in the last months of his life.

