Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

This gator isn't worried about the rainfall

Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuYg0_0arCtstp00

Rainy mornings aren't a bad time for all Coastal Bend residents.

A wily alligator at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge was making the most of the soggy conditions earlier Thursday morning.

This gator walked across the street in front of the park entrance looking for a place to stay wet.

And in the process - as this courtesy video taken by Jonny Giles of USFWS shows - that gator gets a chance to poach a mid-morning snack.

It didn't seem to bother the alligator that much.

But the same can't be said for the poor frog the gator found on the street.

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Usfws#Coastal Bend#Usfws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Pets
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Posted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy