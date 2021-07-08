Former Ravenna man wanted for more than 11 years is sentenced for sexual conduct with girl
A former Ravenna man was sentenced to a year in prison for sexual conduct with a teenage girl more than a dozen years ago. According to court records, Matthew D. Vause, 41, was arrested on a warrant in early October that had been issued in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna in March 2009. At the time the warrant was issued, Vause had a Ravenna address, but court records now list an address in Ashville, a village in Pickaway County, south of Columbus.www.record-courier.com
