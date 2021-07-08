Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarpy County, NE

Sarpy residents test positive for New York Variant of COVID-19

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBwob_0arCt3PN00

According to a release from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, two Sarpy County residents have tested positive for the B.1.526 (New York) variant of COVID-19.

This isn’t the first variant to show up in the area.

"In addition to B.1.5.26 (New York) variant, three other variants have been previously identified in the health jurisdiction: B.1.351 (South Africa), P.1 (Japan/Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (Delta)," the department said.

The department said it’s important to learn about the variants and practice spread mitigation efforts in addition to getting vaccinated against the virus.

You can find vaccination opportunities offered in Sarpy and Cass Counties by clicking here.

The first recorded case of the New York variant in Nebraska was discovered in Douglas County about three months ago.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Health
State
New York State
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
Cass County, NE
Government
Sarpy County, NE
Health
Douglas County, NE
Health
Sarpy County, NE
Government
County
Douglas County, NE
Cass County, NE
Health
County
Cass County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#B 1 5 26
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy