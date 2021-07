Now with the expansion draft come and gone, all eyes are focused on the Sabres big three remaining assets: Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Rasmus Ristolainen. As of late, it seems as if the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers have been linked to Eichel the most. It’s been reported that the Sabres price has not changed which has included two NHL players, two top prospects and/or a first round pick.