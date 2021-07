One half down, one half to go in the pursuit of a World Series victory. The second half of the MLB season begins TONIGHT, and only two teams will be in action. Major League Baseball is shining its spotlight on the best rivalry in the sport, the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees enter play tonight with a bit of a hill to climb, coming in with a record of 46-43, eight games behind the Boston Red Sox. The Sox, meanwhile, sit atop the AL East with a record of 55-36. The Mets, meanwhile, also sit atop their division with a record of 47-40. They're idle this evening, traveling to Pittsburgh to battle the Pirates in a series beginning tomorrow.