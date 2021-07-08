Importance of Expedited FDA Approval Process of Infigratinib for Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma
Milind Javle, PhD, professor of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discussed the importance of the FDA’s expedited approval process for infigratinib in the treatment of previously treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. Pharmacy Times interviewed Milind Javle, PhD, professor of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology...www.pharmacytimes.com
