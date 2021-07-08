Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Importance of Expedited FDA Approval Process of Infigratinib for Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

pharmacytimes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilind Javle, PhD, professor of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discussed the importance of the FDA’s expedited approval process for infigratinib in the treatment of previously treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. Pharmacy Times interviewed Milind Javle, PhD, professor of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Cholangiocarcinoma#Pharmacy Times#Truseltiq#Qed Therapeutics#The Us Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancercancernetwork.com

Belumosudil Granted Full Approval for Treatment of Chronic GVHD by FDA

The ROCK-2–targeting agent belumosudil is now approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease after 2 prior lines of therapy. The agent belumosudil (Rezurock) may now be used to treat adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease...
HealthGovExec.com

FDA Asks for IG Review on Alzheimer’s Drug Approval Process

The head of the Food and Drug Administration asked the agency’s watchdog on Friday to determine if any interactions between a biotechnology company and FDA officials were inappropriate in the review process for an Alzheimer’s drug that has been the subject of controversy. Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock sent...
HealthGenomeWeb

FDA Seeks Review of Approval

Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, is seeking an independent investigation into the agency's approval of a controversial Alzheimer's disease drug, the Financial Times reports. The agency approved aducanumab, Biogen's Aduhelm, last month under its accelerated approval pathway despite an advisory panel determination that...
Canceronclive.com

Treatment Advances in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

A historical overview of treatment advances for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and the rationale for treating appropriate patients with an approved antibody-drug conjugate therapy. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD: The current landscape for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL] has been evolving. For frontline therapy, the long-standing win has been...
HealthArkansas Online

FDA seeks inquiry on Alzheimer's drug approval

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a federal investigation of the process that led to the approval of a new drug for Alzheimer's disease that has spurred sharp criticism from lawmakers and the medical community. In a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services' independent...
Canceronclive.com

Recent FDA Approvals in Gastric and GEJ Cancers

Daniel Catenacci, MD, and Sam Klempner, MD, consider the overall impact of recently approved immunotherapy-based regimens for gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers. Daniel Catenacci, MD: How will the standard of care change for the treatment of these patients with newly diagnosed gastric cancer now that immunotherapy [I-O] is on the map? And with several studies that we have, we can talk about the most recent approvals with nivolumab and chemotherapy for first-line adenocarcinomas and also pembrolizumab and trastuzumab with chemotherapy for HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. What are the practical implications of these FDA approvals?
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ma on First-Line Treatment Considerations in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Wen Wee Ma, MBBS, discusses first-line treatment considerations in metastatic pancreatic cancer. Wen Wee Ma, MBBS, professor of oncology, consultant, Division of Medical Oncology, Department of Oncology, Mayo Clinic, discusses first-line treatment considerations in metastatic pancreatic cancer. Currently, frontline treatment options for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer consist of FOLFIRINOX...
Canceronclive.com

Genomics, Sidedness Guide Treatment Selection in Metastatic CRC

Zev A. Wainberg, MD, and Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, discuss how to best utilize information provided to inform treatment decisions, treatment approaches for patients with newly diagnosed RAS wild-type mCRC, and factors that affect influence selecting a 2- vs 3-drug chemotherapy regimen. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is replacing single-gene testing for...
Medical & BiotechFOXBusiness

FDA chief calls for investigation into Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval process

BIIB BIOGEN, INC. 359.25 -9.80 -2.66%. The FDA OK'd Aduhelm in early June using Accelerated Approval, which allows for drugs targeted at serious conditions that fill an unmet medical need to be approved "based on a surrogate endpoint." The decision ultimately resulted in the resignation of three members of an FDA expert panel who had advised against approving the drug. Since then, the reception of the drug, which marked the first Alzheimer's treatment approved in nearly 20 years, has been mixed.
CancerPosted by
The Press

Innovent Announces NMPA Acceptance of New Drug Application for the FGFR1/2/3 Inhibitor (Pemigatinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Previously Treated, Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 Fusion or Rearrangement

SAN FRANCISCO, and SUZHOU, China, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement. Pemigatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Incyte, is licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Pemigatinib, approved in the Taiwan market (trade name: Pemazyre®) on June 21, 2021, is Innovent's first approved small molecule drug and is also its fifth approved innovative drug.
AnimalsU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Grants First Full Approval for Treatment of Lymphoma in Dogs

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Tanovea (rabacfosadine injection) to treat lymphoma in dogs. Lymphoma, also called lymphosarcoma, is a type of cancer that can affect many species, including dogs. Tanovea is the first conditionally approved new animal drug for dogs to achieve the FDA’s full approval.
Industryhealio.com

FDA approves Rezurock for chronic GVHD

The FDA today approved belumosudil for treatment of patients aged 12 years or older with chronic graft-versus-host disease, according to the agent’s manufacturer. The approval of belumosudil (Rezurock, Kadmon Holdings) — a novel oral selective rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor — applies to patients who failed at least two previous lines of systemic therapy.
Industrydrugstorenews.com

FDA tentatively approves Unichem’s generic Januvia

Unichem's generic Januvia is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Unichem has obtained tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration for sitagliptin tablets in dosage strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. The medication...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

An Overview of Aducanumab for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease

Pamela Spicer, senior analyst with Datamonitor Healthcare, said aducanumab is a once-monthly infusion with a 6-month titration schedule. In a recent interview with Pharmacy Times, Pamela Spicer, senior analyst with Datamonitor Healthcare at Informa Pharma Intelligence, reviewed the approval of aducanumab and what pharmacists should know about its use in patients with Alzheimer disease. Spicer said aducanumab is a once-monthly infusion with a 6-month titration schedule. It has several notable adverse effects, including amyloid-related imaging abnormalities which should be monitored closely.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Bayer’s KERENDIA® (finerenone) Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease Associated with Type 2 Diabetes

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2021-- Bayer announced today the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KERENDIA ® (finerenone), a first-in-class nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) indicated to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline, kidney failure, cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (MI) and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). 1 The approval is based on the results of the pivotal Phase III FIDELIO-DKD trial data that demonstrated positive kidney and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with CKD associated with T2D, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in October 2020, and follows priority review designation granted by the FDA .1,6.
Healthajmc.com

FDA Approves Kerendia for Patients With CKD Associated With T2D

Positive drug trial results suggest promising outcomes for adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The FDA has approved finerenone (Kerendia), a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist for treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The approval follows a priority review designation of the drug.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Tecartus for Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus, Kite Pharma) is a cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have not responded to or who have relapsed following other treatments. In July 2020, the FDA approved brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus, Kite Pharma), a cell-based gene therapy for the treatment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy