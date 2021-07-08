YouTuber manages to build a nuclear-powered game of Tetris, which you could win
If you’re anything like me, when you think of nuclear power, you probably picture Homer Simpson sleeping at his workstation at Mr. Burns’ power plant while radioactive disasters occur around him. Despite this cartoony image, nuclear power is a real and amazing thing, and as proven by incredibly clever YouTube user Ian Charnas, can even apparently be harnessed to power a game of Tetris — if you can meet the demanding amount of components, time, and intellect to do so.nintendowire.com
Comments / 0