YouTuber manages to build a nuclear-powered game of Tetris, which you could win

In the true spirit of the '80s, engineer and YouTuber Ian Charnas has invented a nuclear powered Game Boy. Really. Eat your heart out, Stranger Things. At simply the thought of such a creation, I'm already bamboozled. Nuclear power generation takes place in ginormous plants with towering cooling towers and these supply energy to entire cities. How is it possible to condense that system into a video game console and carry out that feat while still ensuring it stays safe for the person that uses the finished product? Fortunately, Charnas explains the whole process in the video (which, if you're more of a visual than a verbal learner, is down below).