Playboy, Gaming Technologies To Launch Rummy Mobile Game In India

By Shivani Kumaresan
 14 days ago
Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) is partnering with Gaming Technologies Inc (OTC: GMGT) to bring a new Playboy-branded, skill-based, real-money Rummy mobile game to the Indian market. The game is expected to launch in 2021. "Our partnership with Gametech will cater to the young consumer's desire for the Playboy brand...

