Playboy, Gaming Technologies To Launch Rummy Mobile Game In India

E-commerce and mobile gaming platform giant Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) stock has been a massive pandemic benefactor rising over 5X off its pandemic lows. The question for this Singapore-based digital entertainment giant is how much of the growth will stick. The Company has experienced tremendous growth and has expanded beyond being just a mobile gaming platform to delve into various digital finance, e-commerce, and social media applications leveraging the network effect to its maximum. The Company is growing triple digits on a year-over-year basis and valuations are set high. The return to normal and reopening trend will likely cause a reversion to its core gaming division, which has been funding the growth divisions. Sea has often been referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Southeast Asia as they are extending their reach into and growth abroad. Prudent investors seeking international exposure with leading e-commerce and mobile gaming platform can watch for opportunistic pullbacks.