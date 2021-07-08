Vera Bradley To Use Reflexis Systems to Manage Customer Appointments

One of the most common conversations I find myself having with insight buyers in 2021 is around how to do more with less. This is fairly unsurprising, given the high degree of uncertainty that remains about what a post-Covid era will look like. While budgets have been scythed, there’s an increased need for consumer insight to help organisations pivot and readjust. Many of the businesses I work with have rebounded quickly and are approaching the remainder of this year confidently, however some of my insight clients are still burdened with defensive straightened budgets - an inevitable and undesirable hangover from last year.