Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vera Bradley To Use Reflexis Systems to Manage Customer Appointments

By Shivani Kumaresan
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) has selected Zebra Technologies Corp’s (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Reflexis Systems to manage customer appointments. Vera Bradley will utilize Reflexis Appointments to streamline and improve the customer shopping experience. Customers can book time slots on Vera’s website to shop in-store or virtually from home, schedule curbside pickup,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
58K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vera Bradley Inc Lrb#Vra#Zebra Technologies Corp#Zbra#Reflexis Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Electronics
Related
BusinessTimes Union

KICVentures Group Appoints Experienced Clinician and Administrator to Manage Successful Customer Relationships

KICVentures Group Announces the Appointment of Michelle Walton focused on Customer Management. KICVentures Group, a Boston-based investment firm with a portfolio of leading healthcare technology companies focused on spine surgery, recently appointed Michelle Walton to the key role of Customer Management and Investor Relations. As a licensed chiropractor with a deep background in successful relationship management, Michelle is the ideal candidate to ensure exceptional customer experiences for a wide range of clients and partners. This appointment aligns with KICVentures Group’s continued strategic growth and commitment to the highest level of customer satisfaction.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Gott Pet Products Appoints Brand Manager

Gott Pet Products, the St. Francis, Wis.-based manufacturer of Charlee Bear natural dog treats and Hound & Gatos natural food for pets, has named Gina Schlueter brand manager. Schlueter, who previously served as inside sales and customer care representative for the company, will oversee all customer service and warehousing operations. As part of her new role, she will work hand-in-hand with distributors and dealers to expand each brand’s business with them, said company officials. Additionally, Schlueter will be responsible for running internal reports and data analyses, providing insights and predictions on potential development with current partners, and conducting other reporting tactics to further support the sales team’s growth. She will also be taking on new side projects to build brand awareness, including organizing monthly subscription boxes to get their products into the hands of potential new consumers.
Businessthefabricator.com

Jenoptik appoints automation sales manager in Mexico

Jenoptik, a provider of optics and photonics, has appointed Ivan Cardenas as automation sales manager for Jenoptik Light & Production Mexico. He brings to the position experience in business development, key account management, and mechanical engineering. Cardenas holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Monterrey Institute of Technology....
BusinessLife Style Extra

BrandShield Systems wins contract with personal care customer

(Alliance News) - Cybersecurity solutions provider BrandShield Systems PLC on Tuesday said it has completed a contract with an unnamed customer in the personal care industry. This has added to the growing number of customers in that industry that have subscribed to BrandShield's threat hunting service in 2021. The customer...
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Workday Partner Workforce Insight

Accenture has acquired Workday application partner and workforce optimization consultancy Workforce Insight. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 430 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See more than 80...
Businessirei.com

SLC Management appoints global head of ESG

SLC Management, the $245 billion fixed income and alternatives asset manager, has appointed Anna Murray to the newly created role of managing director, global head of ESG. In her new role, Murray will spearhead ESG strategies for SLC Management that deliver on the firm’s client mandates by building resilience, environmental and social performance, and risk mitigation into the firm’s investment management activities. Murray also will be responsible for aligning the firm’s ESG reporting and sustainability efforts with SLC Management’s parent company, Sun Life.
InternetCIO

Delivering a Compelling Commerce Experience

The explosion in online purchasing and e-commerce activity during the COVID-19 pandemic means that brands must significantly improve the quality and seamlessness of the commerce experience. All brands want their online customers to complete transactions, but that isn’t enough. Success demands a modern commerce experience, including on-target recommendations, omnichannel support, and personalization that goes far beyond what was possible only a year or two ago. Any brand that fails to quickly deploy a commerce platform that can deliver these capabilities will soon be left behind.
Businessinavateonthenet.net

Rutger Schaap appointed as PPDS Benelux sales manager

PPDS has appointed Rutger Schaap as its senior sales manager for the Benelux region, joining the company with a 10 year career in the AV world. Schaap has previously held a number of senior management positions at Tech Data, Sony and LG over the past 10 years, and will now develop and strengthen sales of PPDS LED products in his new role.
Economybizjournals

7 common mistakes to avoid with customer relationship management systems

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. A customer relationship management (CRM) system is a useful tool to help organizations manage their relationships and interactions with their audience. However, effective customer relationship management takes more than just purchasing a CRM system. Companies must also remember the human piece of the puzzle, then develop a strategy accordingly.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Performance Designed Products Announces Senior Management Appointments

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Designed Products, LLC (PDP), a leading developer of video game accessories and peripherals, announced today the addition of three video game industry veterans to its management team: Navin Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer; Ryan O'Desky as Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Mason as Chief Operating Officer.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
AgriculturePosted by
Benzinga

AgroFresh Expands Control-Tec Sustainability Systems Globally

Agriculture technology company AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFS) has expanded the availability of Control-Tec sustainability technology systems across North America, South America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand following the implementation in Chile. The customizable, automated post-harvest systems help packinghouse operators reduce water usage and increase the efficiency of the disease prevention...
Businesssgbonline.com

Rossignol Group Appoints Category Manager, North America

Rossignol Group announced that Jeff Courter was hired as Rossignol Nordic category manager, North America. Courter will oversee Rossignol’s Nordic business in North America and work with its regional and global sales, marketing and commercial teams to drive category growth in the U.S. and Canada. Jacques Vincent, a long-time veteran...
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Using biometrics to reinvent customer authentication

Fraudsters have long been taking advantage of customer service representatives, pretending to be someone they aren’t on the phone, over email, or over to chat to access accounts, information, and money. As the pandemic took hold and online engagements became even more frequent with people staying home over the last year, the number of fraud attempts began to rise as bad actors looked to take advantage of the fully digital environment. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) estimates that—between stimulus checks and unemployment benefits—Americans have lost more than $3.3 billion in COVID-19 related fraud.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mark C. Dely Sells 9,011 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,646.29. Shares of NYSE:VRA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.01....
EconomyThe Drum

Customer insight communities: use or lose?

One of the most common conversations I find myself having with insight buyers in 2021 is around how to do more with less. This is fairly unsurprising, given the high degree of uncertainty that remains about what a post-Covid era will look like. While budgets have been scythed, there’s an increased need for consumer insight to help organisations pivot and readjust. Many of the businesses I work with have rebounded quickly and are approaching the remainder of this year confidently, however some of my insight clients are still burdened with defensive straightened budgets - an inevitable and undesirable hangover from last year.
Grocery & Supermaketirei.com

German manager GPEP appoints new managing director

German asset and property manager GPEP has appointed Jörn Burghard as managing director. Burghard brings more than 24 years of experience to the role, including 11 years in a management role at Hahn Group. He previously served as head of business developments and acquisitions. In his new role, Burghard will...
Technologynddist.com

IBC Adds Epicor Software as a Service Provider Partner

IBC is pleased to announce a partnership with Epicor Software Corporation, a provider of ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions. In partnering with IBC, Epicor makes available to IBC’s independent distributor members Epicor-authored software to upgrade legacy Epicor software or for competitive ERP migrations. IBC members also have access to several modular solutions to help scale and grow supported Epicor solutions including EDI, business intelligence, reporting & analytics, customer relationship management, logistics and supply chain, and inventory management, among others. Epicor has strong incumbency with IBC members with many relying on Prophet 21 and Eclipse for end-to-end distribution management.
Softwaremartechseries.com

“Aureus Tech Systems and Swiss Re Transform Conventional CRM into a 360° Next Gen Customer Engagement Management Solution using Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI”

Microsoft releases the case study “Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Transforms its CRM into a 360-degree, Next-gen CEM Solution with Aureus.” In the case study, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions (CorSo), the primary insurance arm of Swiss Re Group, selected digital transformation and product engineering company, Aureus Tech Systems, as its technology partner to leverage Microsoft technology to build CorSo’s Next Generation Customer Engagement platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy