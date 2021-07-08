Capitol police are now being stationed around the United States, beginning with California and Florida
The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is opening up regional offices, prompting concerns that the police body acting outside of its jurisdiction and charter. California and Florida will be the locations of the first two branch offices, with additional states expected to be added in the “near future.” Acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. The purpose will be “to investigate threats to Members of Congress” following the Capitol riots on January 6th.eugenedailypost.com
Comments / 0