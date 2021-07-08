Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Capitol police are now being stationed around the United States, beginning with California and Florida

Posted by 
Eugene Post
Eugene Post
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is opening up regional offices, prompting concerns that the police body acting outside of its jurisdiction and charter. California and Florida will be the locations of the first two branch offices, with additional states expected to be added in the “near future.” Acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. The purpose will be “to investigate threats to Members of Congress” following the Capitol riots on January 6th.

eugenedailypost.com

Comments / 0

Eugene Post

Eugene Post

Eugene, OR
2K+
Followers
171
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Post is your go-to for Eugene news, community info and event info website. We provide you with the latest breaking news, photos, and videos straight from the source. Eugene Post covers stories that are important to the people who live and work in Eugene, on topics such as education, public safety, environment, recreation and youth development.

 https://eugenedailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States#Uscp#Regional Field Offices#The Capitol Police#House Select Committee#House#Capitol Attack#The U S Senate Committee#The U S Congress#Democrats#Republicans#Foia#Trump#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
NBC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony features Naomi Osaka, blue humans and Tongan flag-bearer

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy