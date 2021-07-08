This Week In XR: Osso VR Raises $27 Million For Surgical Training, Plus Tone Deaf Billionaires

Osso VR Raises $27 Million Series B to Expand Its VR Surgical Training Platform This VR surgical training platform has been helping residents and introducing surgeons to new techniques since 2016. Osso VR was founded by game designer turned Orthopedic Surgeon and now CEO, Justin Barad, who understood how VR can train better surgeons. When you hear about this use case, it’s so obvious and intuitive it feels like it’s always been here. And yet is is entirely new. The virtual operating room is multiplayer, so the instructor is co-present with students in the simulation. Demand surged during the pandemic. This brings the Silicon Valley-based company’s overall outside funding to $43 million. The funding round was led by GSR Ventures, with participation from Signalfire, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, OCA Ventures, Scrum Ventures, Leslie Ventures, and Anorak Ventures.