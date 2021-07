Lone Star Park Entries, Sunday July 11th, 2021

Here’s a look at our picks for this Saturday’s card:. 1st: 2-5/1-3/4…Grand Design (2) gets the tip of the ole’ fedora in the lid-lifter this Saturday at the “Pea Patch.” This 3YO gelded son of Union Rags was picked up for $15,000 just two starts ago and off the capable hands of trainer Brad Cox. Ran once since then and spit the bit down at the Downs of Delta. Been off since early April, but the works are solid and the connections have been hot of late. Barn wins with .26% of the last 113 to return from this type of a vacation and with .35% of the last 78 on the 2nd start off a claim purchase. Barn’s go-to rider — who has won with .24% of the last 34 — gets the mount. Pick. Mr. Peterkin (5) was claimed last time out for $10,000 and now moves up in the ranks. Comes from a Stakes-placed dam and this one gets a new rider choice here. Last three outs? Has a second and two thirds. Threat. I bet the 2 to win/place/show and then box the 2-5 in the exactas. I will key the 2-5 over/under the 1-3-4 in two smaller units.