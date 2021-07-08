C8 Corvette Stingray With Three People On Board Crashes Into Pool: Video

Two people were killed after a C8 Corvette Stingray with three people on board flew over a fence and crashed into a pool in Chino, California this week. According to local CBS affiliate CBSLA, the C8 Corvette Stingray was travelling at a high rate of speed on a road near Schaefer and East End in Chino at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when the driver of the vehicle lost control, hit a curb and went airborne. The vehicle came to rest in an area resident’s pool, with helicopter footage showing the Sebring Orange Tintcoat Corvette resting upside down in the pool’s deep end. All three passengers were ejected from the vehicle, as well.