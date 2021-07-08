Get to Know the 5K, the Most Approachable Distance in Running
Whether you’re new to the running world or a seasoned vet with enough pairs of retired shoes to fill a walk-in closet, there’s a race distance that deserves a spot on your running bucket list: the 5K. For new runners, the allure of this distance lies within completing it—developing the endurance and building your stamina and strength to get from the start line to the finish line on your own two feet. The feeling of finishing your first 5K is a rarely-replicated rush of self-efficacy and pride, and it’s often the defining milestone that helps that runner allow herself to finally self-identify as a “runner.”www.womensrunning.com
