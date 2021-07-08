Get to Know the 5K, the Most Approachable Distance in Running

Distance can be a funny thing. Back in 2009, Katie Grossman was working at a running store and training for a marathon. When the subject of ultras came up, a co-worker asked her, What’s another five miles? A few days later, after she crossed the finish line of her first 50K, her co-worker then sent her a link to a 50-miler. Two months later she ran her first 50-mile race. He sent her another link—this time for a 100-mile race. By the end of the year she’d run her first 100 and was thoroughly hooked on long, grueling days on the trail with only her mind and body to contend with.