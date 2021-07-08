Knoxville Hospitals welcomes new doctor
KNOXVILLE — Knoxville Hospital & Clinics announced this week that Jared Rietveld, DO, will join their medical staff in September as a family medicine physician. A Marion County native, Rietveld recently completed his residency through the Broadlawns Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Program. Rietveld holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa and his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is board certified in family medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine.www.oskaloosa.com
