Pella Library announces July programing

PELLA — The Pella Public Library has announced its summer program offerings for the month of July. This summer, the Pella Public Library is offering color-themed Stitch Meditation Kits. In Celebration of the Summer Program theme, "Reading Colors Your World," we'll stitch our way through the colors of the rainbow in the coming weeks. Red, Orange and Yellow Kits are now available with Green, Blue and Violet to be introduced on a weekly basis in July.