Podcast: Roundtable on Mail-in Ballots in PA

Mail-in ballots have become an increasingly popular voting method among voters across Pennsylvania, but they also often remain a target of accusations of voter fraud. Elected officials, poll workers and voters seem to favor more access to mail ballots, more time to count them and other reforms to help turnaround results on Election Day. With Bucks County's Board of Elections expanding the number of drop boxes, we'll talk to local officials about their concerns moving forward, a state Senator on the challenges of getting reform passed in the General Assembly and a local leader of a voting rights group that has been pushing for more drop boxes for several months.