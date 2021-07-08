Cancel
BofA has launched a new markets research team dedicated to cryptocurrencies: report

By Frank Chaparro
theblockcrypto.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America—the Wall Street banking giant—has launched a new research team dedicated to covering the cryptocurrency market, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The new unit will be led by Alkesh Shah, who joined the bank in 2013, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. “Cryptocurrencies and digital...

