The North Water Trailer: Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell Lead an Arctic Whale Hunt in AMC+ Series

Set in Hull, England, and on the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, the series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O'Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship's doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, particularly Henry Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and way beyond the safe moorings of civilization. The North Water's location work took place primarily in the Arctic, shooting on the frozen seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. The cast and production team sailed as far as 81 degrees north to film sequences in the pack ice, the furthest point north it is believed a drama series has ever filmed before. The North Water was made by See-Saw Films for the BBC. The North Water premieres on AMC+ on July 15, 2021.