Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amanda Knox Tearfully Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage: I’m ‘Trying and Failing to Be OK’

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 14 days ago

Sharing her story. Amanda Knox revealed on Wednesday, July 7, that she and husband Christopher Robin recently suffered a miscarriage.

“Season 2 of [the] ‘Labyrinths’ [podcast] premieres today with episode one of a five-part miniseries on infertility,” the Waiting to Be Heard author, 33, tweeted. “In today’s episode, I bare my soul about my recent miscarriage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0x92_0arCqR5H00
Amanda Knox Serena Campanini/Shutterstock

In the episode, the criminal justice activist, who was acquitted of the murder of former roommate Meredith Kercher in 2015, said, “We sat with the miscarriage for a while trying and failing to be OK.”

She noted that the baby “didn’t have a heartbeat” and Knox “experienced abdominal pain like [she had] not experienced before.”

The couple was “haunted,” the Washington native said, adding, “I thought I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy and [to] have it not come to fruition, not through choice, felt like a betrayal. Do I have bad eggs? Am I too old? Did something happen to me while I was in [prison in] Italy? As soon as I learned it wasn’t alive, I tried to divorce those two ideas in my head, that was not my baby, it doesn’t have a name. … I don’t know that baby, I don’t think I ever will.”

Knox and Robinson got engaged in November 2018, two years after they moved in together.

Since the Scarlet Letter Report host “doesn’t wear rings,” Robinson proposed to her with a unique, meteor-themed engagement.

“I had been thinking about this, but it’s … already happened in the future … it’s happening now … I don’t have a ring, but I do have a big rock,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and then even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?”

Knox was previously engaged to musician Colin Sutherland in 2015, the same year that she and ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court.

The former couple had previously been convicted on charges of faking a break-in, defamation, sexual violence and murder until an appellate court found them not guilty in 2011. They were retried and found guilty in 2014.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 4

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Knox
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Miscarriage#Italy#Defamation#The Scarlet Letter Report#The Italian Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Matt Damon unveils Amanda Knox-inspired film at Cannes

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Matt Damon said on Friday he had immersed himself for weeks in Oklahoma with oil rig workers for his role as a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter, in a new film loosely inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox case. The...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Anna Faris is married! Actor revealed she and fiancé eloped

Anna Faris has taken the plunge again. The former “Mom” star revealed Monday on her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that she has tied the knot with Michael Barrett. When discussing him in conversation with a guest caller, she referred to Barrett as “my fiancé” before pausing to share: “He's...
Celebritiesneworleanssun.com

JLO dishes on importance of self-happiness

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): American star Jennifer Lopez revealed that her life has fallen into place from the time she started putting her own happiness above everything else. As per Fox News, the 'Hustlers' star, who had recently debuted her latest collaboration 'Cambia El Paso' with Rauw Alejandro, chatted...
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

The Real Reason Meghan McCain is Leaving “The View”

During its time on the air, The View has seen a lot of hosts come and go. The last few years have certainly been no exception. Whether it be drama with fellow co-hosts or personal issues, people don’t seem to stay on the show for more than a few seasons. Now, one of the newer additions is already making her exit. In July 2021, Meghan McCain, who joined the series in 2017, announced that she would be leaving. Many assumed that her exit was because of the tense relationship she’s had with some of her co-hosts, or the backlash she often gets from viewers. However, her reason for leaving probably isn’t what a lot of people think. Keep reading to get the scoop on why Meghan McCain is leaving The View.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton?

KARDASHIAN fans are well informed about Kris Jenner's life with his daughters before and after they shot to fame. However, many don't know Kris' relationship with her less famous sister, Karen Houghton. Who is Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton?. Karen is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou Split After 5 Years: ‘We Ended on Good Terms’

Nicole Nafziger confirmed that her relationship with Azan Tefou is officially over after five years of dating. “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately, we can no longer continue our journey together,” Nicole, 27, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 12. “This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all. But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it. Thank you to everyone who has supported us together and continue to support [us] as separate individuals.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin’s Family Photos With Kids Over the Years

From model to mom! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have shared sweet shots over the years since starting their family. The couple wed in August 2010, announcing on their ninth anniversary that their first child was on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the A New Model author captioned her August 2019 Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Comments / 4

Community Policy