‘The Big Nogowski’ an instant hit for the Pirates

Nogowski went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mets. Nogowski collected a double and two more singles in his five trips to the plate and has now gone an incredible 18-for-37 (.486) since being acquired from the Cardinals. He's yet to hit a homer during that stretch -- he's never been a big power producer at any stop in his career -- but he has stroked three doubles since debuting with the Pirates. The 28-year-old Nogowski hit .281 with a .370 on-base percentage across parts of seven minor-league seasons and should continue to see plenty of playing time with the Pirates.