Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘The Big Nogowski’ an instant hit for the Pirates

By Jeff Hathhorn
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following several ups and mostly downs with the Cardinals, first baseman John Nogowski has taken advantage of early opportunities with the Pirates

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Pittsburgh#Ins#Gm#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballScarlet Nation

John Nogowski's 'amazing' week with Pirates brings joy to Seminoles

It's been seven years since John Nogowski played a game in Dick Howser Stadium. Which means it's been seven years of arduous travel, playing games in the tiniest cities in this country, hoping against hope that the hard work and countless hours at the field would pay off with a chance -- a real chance -- in the major leagues.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits keep coming

Frazier went 2-for-5 with a double and his fifth stolen base in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to Atlanta. He's collected four multi-hit games in his last eight starts and ranks first in the NL with 109 hits. Frazier approaches the trade deadline as one of the most sought-after available players. The left-handed hitting second baseman has a higher OPS against southpaws (.319/.390/.532) than he does against right-handed pitchers (.329/.398/.433) while playing nearly every day.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tyler Anderson's big day lifts Pirates past Mets

Tyler Anderson did it all for the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday afternoon, when he tossed five solid innings and hit the go-ahead homer in the Pirates' 6-2 win over the New York Mets in the opener of a doubleheader. The Pirates won for the fourth time in six games after...
MLBwisr680.com

Pirates

The New York Mets are in Pittsburgh tonight to take on the Pirates at 7:05. Hear the game on WISR 680am. The Pirates are 19-25 at PNC Park. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. David Bednar notched his second victory. LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5 The post Pirates appeared...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' John Nogowski: Stays hot in Saturday victory

Nogowski went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mets. Nogowski collected a double and two more singles in his five trips to the plate and has now gone an incredible 18-for-37 (.486) since being acquired from the Cardinals. He's yet to hit a homer during that stretch -- he's never been a big power producer at any stop in his career -- but he has stroked three doubles since debuting with the Pirates. The 28-year-old Nogowski hit .281 with a .370 on-base percentage across parts of seven minor-league seasons and should continue to see plenty of playing time with the Pirates.
MLBaudacy.com

Mets Stroman calls out Nogowski for being a ‘clown’

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Mets starter Marcus Stroman called out Pirates 1B John Nogowski for his role as the benches cleared in a 4-1 Pirates win over the Mets on Friday. Stroman got Nogowski to line out to first with Bryan Reynolds on third with the score 2-1 in the fifth inning. Stroman jumped in the air in excitement, yelling something. Nogowski, still carrying his bat, took exception to Stroman’s reaction. Yelling a few things at him, catcher James McCann quickly pushed Nogowski back. Benches emptied with Adam Frazier, Bryan Reynolds, Ben Gamel among the front line for the Pirates to get involved.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Jacob Stallings hits walk-off slam as Pirates upend Mets

Jacob Stallings' two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 9-7 walk-off win over the visiting New York Mets. With the Mets leading 7-5, reliever Edwin Diaz (3-4) hit Ke'Bryan Hayes and walked Bryan Reynolds. After Ben Gamel struck out, John Nogowski's infield single loaded the bases.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: John Nogowski Becoming a Yinzer Cult Hero

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: John Nogowski #69 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the New York Mets during the second game of a double header at Citi Field on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Since joining the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier...
MLBtheScore

Mets, Pirates clear benches after Stroman, Nogowski exchange words

Tempers flared at PNC Park and sparked a brief benches-clearing incident between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates. The melee began after Mets starter Marcus Stroman got Pirates first baseman John Nogowski to line out, ending the fifth inning with Pittsburgh ahead 2-1. Stroman excitedly yelled and jumped up and down after recording the out, leading Nogowski to say something to the right-hander.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets forget to play baseball, allow Pirates to 3 runs on infield hit

The New York Mets just recorded one of the most embarrassing plays that baseball fans will see this season. Let’s go ahead and chalk Sunday up as a rough one for New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker. In a road showdown against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-handed starter didn’t make it out of the first inning, giving up four hits and five earned runs.
The Clemson Insider

Pirates reportedly sign Chandler for big money

After Clemson signee Bubba Chandler was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 72 overall pick) last week, The Clemson Insider confirmed that the star quarterback and (...)
MLBfoxwilmington.com

Pirates’ Kevin Newman hits 1-foot dribbler off Mets pitcher, chaotic play ensues

The Pittsburgh Pirates got on the board early against the New York Mets on Sunday in a wild play that resulted in three runs crossing the plate on a 1-foot hit. Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman was up to bat with the bases loaded against Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. Newman hit a dribbler that started off as a foul ball and rolled back into play. Walker tried to push the ball into foul territory, but the ball was called fair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy