As a veteran of close to 25 years in the commercial sector of the food service industry, I feel I have the background to speak of what it is like to deal with many aspects of that industry, both bad and good. A local restaurant owner, Troy Potter of The Beer Stein, was mentioned prominently there (EW 7/15). First, I wish to praise him on how well he treats his employees. He is exactly the type of restaurant owner most employees in that sector would love to work with as he actually cares about their well being.