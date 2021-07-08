Cancel
Video Games

Lonely Mountains: Downhill's new Daily Ride modifiers add Mirrored Mode and more

News
Eurogamer.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Megagon Industries' wonderfully serene (and deliciously infuriating) mountain bike adventure Lonely Mountains: Downhill is a brilliant thing, but given that it's also a year and a half old now, fans may be hoping for a bit of a shake-up. And what do you know? Megagon's newest update is here to do just that, wafting away the threat of encroaching staleness with a range of new Daily Ride challenge modifiers.

