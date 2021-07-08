Lonely Mountains: Downhill's new Daily Ride modifiers add Mirrored Mode and more

We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Otherworld Legends, the follow-up title from developer Chilly Room who made a name for themselves with the immensely popular Soul Knight. In just this one short (almost) year, Otherworld Legends has seen a number of big updates that included new content, new game modes, new characters, and more. Shortly after its release it received the Autumn Update that featured new character Katherine the Witch and a new environment, and earlier this year it received a huge Spring Festival update adding new character Hannah, a new environment, and even local multiplayer. Today sees the release of their latest update, the big Summer Update, and this one is a real doozy. The version 1.7.1 update adds in the new playable hero Hillding, a bad ass Viking, as well as 7 new character skins. You can see Hillding and some of those new skins in action in the following trailer.