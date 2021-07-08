Lonely Mountains: Downhill's new Daily Ride modifiers add Mirrored Mode and more
Developer Megagon Industries' wonderfully serene (and deliciously infuriating) mountain bike adventure Lonely Mountains: Downhill is a brilliant thing, but given that it's also a year and a half old now, fans may be hoping for a bit of a shake-up. And what do you know? Megagon's newest update is here to do just that, wafting away the threat of encroaching staleness with a range of new Daily Ride challenge modifiers.www.eurogamer.net
