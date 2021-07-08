Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Railroad stocks fall as Biden executive order expected to target the sector

By Victor Reklaitis
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Railroad stocks tumble ahead of an upcoming executive order from President Joe Biden that's expected to target that sector and others.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Executive Order#Afp#Csx#Union Pacific#Ksu#Norfolk Southern#Nsc#Spx#Wall Street Journal#White House#American#The Justice Department#Maersk#European#Sxxp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden wants to triple-tax your capital gains with inflation and a tax hike

Even though they provide greater economic growth than any other sort of income, capital gains are already taxed twice. If President Joe Biden gets his way, the IRS will be able to tax your capital gains to the point a profit can become an outright loss. Nominally, the president has...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden’s “Competition” Executive Order Gets Consolidation Wrong

Joe Biden’s recent Executive Order (EO) on competition calls for 72 federal interventions in the economy across a range of industries. It is based upon a 2018 analysis (Grullon et al) which concludes that concentration has systematically increased in 75% of U.S. industries, as demonstrated by the Herfindahl-Hirschman index (HHI), a valuable but imperfect measure. The authors assert that firms have higher profit margins because of consolidation and the subsequent ability to increase prices, not because of industrial efficiency. They suggest that lax antitrust enforcement in the Bush and Obama Administrations coupled with technological transformation within large firms has created barriers to market entry.
Posted by
Forbes

President Biden’s New Executive Order Seeks To Recast The Face Of Competition

Business leaders will need to reorient themselves to a significantly changed federal antitrust climate following President Biden’s July 9 executive order on the promotion of competition in the American economy. For many companies, the executive order may prompt a significant change in their strategic direction. For their officers and directors, it may prompt a significant change in their evaluation of competitive and growth initiatives.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

New Biden executive order takes aim at big business

President Joe Biden directed government agencies to craft new regulations aimed at fostering competition in business and labor markets, a rebuke of a 40-year path that he said diminished the country’s economic growth, drove down investment, and led to fewer small businesses.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden's competition executive order is big on ambition but lacks teeth

On July 9, President Joe Biden signed the "Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy." In a fact sheet accompanying that order, the White House claimed that it "established a whole-of-government effort to promote competition in the American economy, includ[ing] 72 initiatives by more than a dozen federal agencies to promptly tackle some of the most pressing competition problems across our economy."
Posted by
The Hill

Biden executive order reflects flawed views on internet competition

Last Friday, the Biden administration unveiled a sweeping new executive order designed to promote competition across the American economy. Some of its initiatives, such as occupational licensing reform, are both welcome and long overdue. For example, in his remarks, Biden noted that a hairdresser who moves to a new state may need to complete a six-month apprenticeship to get a license, even if he or she has been in the trade for decades. Reducing these artificial government-imposed barriers to competition will unquestionably help consumers.
Posted by
The Hill

Eight ways Biden's 'promoting competition' executive order helps small businesses

President Biden 's sweeping executive order issued last week to spur competition contains 72 directives for more than a dozen federal agencies to act on over the coming months. There will be opposition, debates, hang-wringing, lawsuits and long periods of time before the federal bureaucracy turns these directives into reality. But small business owners should be happy with what he's doing. Why? Because although his intention is to limit the anti-competitive power of large companies, there are a few important parts of the order that will have a direct impact on their small businesses. Here are eight.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Why Biden is learning to love executive orders

About a month before Joe Biden took the oath of office as president, I asked him how he planned to approach one of the more contentious powers of the office, which is the use of executive orders to do things that Congress will not. Biden’s answer: He would do it...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden to sign executive order aimed at cracking down on Big Tech

The White House on Friday unveiled a new executive order aimed at reeling in Big Tech and protecting competition across a variety of industries, including agriculture and banking. In a fact sheet outlining the sweeping order, which includes 72 actions and recommendations that involve a dozen federal agencies, the administration...
POTUSPOLITICO

Biden competition adviser offers his take on the executive order

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUSAOL Corp

Biden's latest executive order empowers workers in 3 key ways

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order promoting economic competition on Friday that includes three provisions designed to improve opportunities for workers. The president’s order asks the Federal Trade Commission to limit or ban noncompete agreements, address unnecessary occupational license requirements, and revise guidance for sharing wage...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Non-competes, banks and farms: Five key elements of Biden's executive order

President Biden ’s sweeping executive order on competition targets industries from banking and airlines to technology and health care, declaring war on corporations over anti-competitive practices. It aims to encourage innovation and competition, and boost the U.S. economy, through dozens of consumer-focused and worker-focused provisions. Here are five key elements...

Comments / 0

Community Policy