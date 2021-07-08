Cancel
Tornado Watch in Effect for St. Mary’s, Calvert

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xg7fE_0arCpcsb00

Tornado watch 350 is in effect until 1100 pm EDT for the  following locations  MD

Maryland counties included are Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico and Worcester.

Watches are issued by the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) , and warnings are issued by local offices of the National Weather Service (NWS).

“A watch is issued when conditions are favorable, for example, either for a severe thunderstorm or tornadoes,” AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said. “It doesn’t mean severe weather is imminent.”

Kottlowski said there are no set criteria for issuing watches, but if the conditions seem consistent with a developing severe weather pattern, watches can be changed and altered by monitoring ongoing developments.

“It can vary,” he said. “There is not just one set of ingredients; every watch may have a different set of [parameters] from one day to the next since it is based on a synoptic situation that may change within several hours.”

Warnings mean that severe weather is imminent and is based on specific criteria and existing reports received by the NWS.

The criteria include hail that totals more than 1 inch in diameter and wind speeds of 55 mph.

The post Tornado Watch in Effect for St. Mary’s, Calvert appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
