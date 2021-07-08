St. Mary’s County Government Announces Partial Activation of Emergency Operations Center for Tropical Storm Coordination

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch are in effect for St. Mary’s County through Friday, July 9. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to move across Southern Maryland Thursday night, bringing heavy rainfall with totals estimated to be up to 2 to 3 inches, with amounts of up to 5 inches possible.

In response, St. Mary’s County Government will enact a partial activation of the Emergency Operations Center effective 6 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021. The activation will serve to coordinate community response efforts before, during, and after the Tropical Storm.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government operations and services during this storm, please call 301-475-4911 or visit www.stmarysmd.com .

