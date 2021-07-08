Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

By DOUG FEINBERG
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2fUW_0arCpa7900

NEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore’s husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife play basketball again.

“I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the back of the house,” he said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. “She’s still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama’s bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out.”

That fact he says Moore still has it is welcome news for WNBA fans wondering if the former league MVP will return to the league.

Irons was only able to watch Moore on TV when she was dominating women’s basketball at UConn and then with the Minnesota Lynx while he was in jail serving a 50-year sentence for a crime that Moore and her extended family helped get overturned.

He was released last July and married Moore a few weeks later. A documentary of their story — “Breakaway” — that was produced by Robin Roberts will air next week on ESPN.

Moore, who left the WNBA in 2019 to help Irons win his release, remains non-committal when asked about returning to the league.

“I’m not thinking about that at all right now,” she said. “This whole thing has been so unexpected. when Jonathan got home it was like OK now the rest can start in a way. That’s what we’ve been doing. The story is unfolding still. This is where we’re at right now, living in the present.”

The 32-year-old Moore will be in New York next week to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs.

“It’s just a special opportunity to continue to celebrate what happened,” Moore said. “To continue to have a space to share with people more of my heart. As an athlete, the context of what we do naturally is kind of limited. Our performance, what is going on. the drama of the game. We are more than athletes. We are people. We have stories. We have hearts and lives. We have things that are bigger than sports that makes our hearts beat.

“The Arthur Ashe award gives me the opportunity to take a little more time to talk about what really matters. I’m really excited for people to hear and share some of these things directly from me.”

The documentary shows footage of Moore and Irons during their journey the last few years as she tried to help him get his conviction overturned. After he was released, Irons visited the home where he grew up with his grandmother and also visited her gravesite. He was in prison when she died said in the show that he didn’t find out she has passed away until a few weeks after she died.

Moore has always been a private person, rarely giving the public a glimpse of her life until now.

Irons, who filed a civil suit against the St. Charles County law enforcement authorities who his attorney says framed him., has taken advantage of his freedom over the last year. The couple went to California and has also visited the Grand Canyon.

Irons said he has appreciated the little things people take for granted since his release on July 1, 2020.

“I got to hold a baby for the first time in 22 years,” said Irons, though he and Moore don’t have children and didn’t say who’s baby he held. “It was scary but such a wonderful thing.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Hoop#Ap#Mvp#Uconn#The Minnesota Lynx#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
BasketballPopculture

ESPN Makes Big Decision on Rachel Nichols After Controversial Video Leaks

ESPN has made a decision on Rachel Nichols after a controversial video of her on a phone call leaked to the New York Times this week. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has removed Nichols from the sidelines of the NBA Finals. She is replaced by Malika Andrews, but Nichols will continue to host The Jump. This news comes shortly after Nichols was heard making demeaning comments about Maria Taylor in July 2020.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.
NBAthefocus.news

Who is Malika Andrews? Height and age of NBA finals reporter explored

Who is ESPN reporter Malika Andrews? Height, age and career explored as she is set to replace Rachel Nichols as NBA finals reporter. Following a controversy regarding alleged leaked comments from Nichols, ESPN have announced she has been booted from reporting on the NBA finals. Who is Malika Andrews?. Born...
NBANew York Post

Malika Andrews shined through the Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

It’s hard to believe last night was Malika Andrews’ first time covering the NBA Finals as a sideline reporter. ESPN’s rising star didn’t miss a beat, or flub a sentence during Tuesday night’s celebration after the Bucks beat the Suns 105-99 in Game 6 to win their first championship in 50 years — and the internet noticed.
NBABoston Globe

With the NBA Finals complete, Maria Taylor leaves ESPN

On Tuesday, she hosted the NBA finals for ESPN. The next day she was gone. ESPN announced on Wednesday that Maria Taylor, one of the network’s high-profile talents, had left the company. In an unusually terse news release, Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, acknowledged that Taylor “chose to pursue a...
NBARiverside Press Enterprise

Lorenzen Wright’s sons featured in upcoming ESPN documentary

The story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will be featured in a documentary airing as part of ESPN’s E60 programming on Wednesday night. “A Murder in Memphis” is set to air at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Wright’s twin sons, Lamar and Shamar — both products of Murrieta Mesa High School — discuss their father, their parents and the accusations against their mother, according to a release.
NBAarcamax.com

Neal Justin: New documentary celebrates Lynx star Maya Moore's off-court mission

MINNEAPOLIS — Most sports documentaries celebrate athletic accomplishments. "30 for 30: Breakaway" is no exception. The film, premiering at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, tracks basketball standout Maya Moore's success in high school, college and in the WNBA, where she has led the Minnesota Lynx to four national titles. She's been honored in Washington, D.C., so many times that President Barack Obama has joked that a White House wing might need to be named after her.
NBAPosted by
BET

Black Twitter Celebrates Malika Andrews After ESPN Racism Controversy

Twitter users gave Malika Andrews high-fives for her coverage of the NBA Finals Tuesday (July 20) as a sideline reporter. For some, it was especially satisfying to see Andrews’ amazing job after ESPN removed veteran reporter Rachel Nichols from covering the basketball champions. The sports network replaced Nichols because she...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs announce return of 'The Franchise' documentary series

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the return of their acclaimed documentary series titled “The Franchise.”. The original series chronicled the Chiefs’ 2019 season, providing a behind-the-scenes look into what would become the team’s first Super Bowl-winning season in 50 years. The series provided insight into every aspect of the Chiefs’ franchise, with in-depth looks at the draft process, training camp, coaching, the business side of things, the regular season and the playoffs.
NBAPioneer Press

ESPN documentary tracks Maya Moore’s quest for justice

The opening scene of ESPN’s “30 for 30″ documentary “Breakaway,” which chronicles basketball legend Maya Moore’s fight for justice, is one of her lying on the couch. She’s playing the guitar and singing in an angelic voice most would not expect from a four-time WNBA champion and one of the greatest to ever play the game.
BasketballJanesville Gazette

ESPN documentary gives intimate look at UConn women’s basketball legend Maya Moore’s fight for love, justice and humanity

The opening scene of ESPN’s “30 for 30″ documentary “Breakaway,”. The moment signifies the beginning of what’s ultimately a 75-minute intimate dive into Moore’s private life, specifically focusing on Moore’s ongoing sabbatical from the game so that she could help overturn the wrongful conviction of a family friend, now her husband, Jonathan Irons. Irons spent 23 years in prison before he was freed in the summer of 2020.
BasketballESPN

WNBA Glance

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reveals upcoming non-conference basketball schedule

Florida will be looking to make a statement next season on the hardwood and plan to do so with an early-season appearance in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Classic. The Gators just revealed their upcoming non-conference basketball schedule following a season in which Florida went 15-10 overall with a 9-7 mark in SEC play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy