Prince Charles Meets With Prince George, the Horse

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles made the acquaintance of a Prince George he's definitely not related to by blood this week. The Prince of Wales traveled to the tiny hamlet of Nevern in West Wales on Thursday where he was paid a visit by a 5-year-old horse that happens to share a name with his 7-year-old grandson. While speaking with the horse's owner, John Fletcher of Gentle Giants of Moylgrove, Charles enthused, “It's so wonderful of you. Thank you so much for bringing him.” Fletcher informed the royal that the equine Prince George is used to pull old carriages for weddings and funerals, as well as plowing fields, and that despite his current one-ton weight he still has quite a bit of growing left to do. The prince seemed very engaged in the conversation, asking Fletcher whether his farm had any stallions, only to be informed that the mares are sent to stud in North Wales. Charles replied with a giggle, “That must be very exciting.”

