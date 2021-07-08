Google’s Supermodel: DeepMind Perceiver is a step on the road to an AI machine that could process anything and everything

DeepMind surpasses expectations with protein folding predictions and here is why it is such an impressive feat. Google-owned DeepMind has pushed the limits of Artificial intelligence. One of the first introductions most people had to DeepMind was through AlphaZero [1]. “AlphaZero achieved within 24 hours a superhuman level of play in the games of chess and shogi (Japanese chess) as well as Go, and convincingly defeated a world-champion program in each case.” AlphaZero achieved all of this through a process called reinforcement learning, basically playing repeated games against itself until it identified winning strategies. This lack of human input data creates a scenario where AlphaZero was uninhibited by the ideas of what humans think is a good chess strategy and created its own gameplay strategy. The topped ranked chess player in the world Magnus Carlsen stated that AlphaZero has influenced his own chess strategy “In essence, I have become a very different player in terms of style than I was a bit earlier, and it has been a great ride.” [2] While the scope of games such as Chess and Go are limited, the idea that AI can not only outperform humans but do so in ways we haven't comprehended previously is impressive.