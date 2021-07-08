Cancel
Conor McGregor addresses Rafael dos Anjos UFC 264 backup report: ‘Put dos Anjos in at the same time’

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor sounds like he’s prepared to kill two birds with one stone this weekend. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is in Las Vegas just days ahead of UFC 264 and he was spotted at the fighter hotel cutting weight. MMA Fighting has confirmed with sources that dos Anjos will step to the scale at the official weigh-ins, presumably as a backup for the main event trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and McGregor; however, officials have not made any announcement as to what role dos Anjos will play on Saturday, if any.

www.mmafighting.com

