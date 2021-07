With a reboot on the horizon, it’s important to address the tendency of the original show to treat its less exorbitantly rich characters with downright cruelty. Airing from 2007 to 2012, “Gossip Girl” was an iconic American TV show that followed the lives of several privileged teenagers in New York City. Criticized (and marketed) as “every parent’s nightmare,” the show was always a little bit controversial for its hedonistic portrayal of the Upper East Side, the brutal immorality of its teen characters, and its melodramatic, sometimes nonsensical plot points. Nonetheless, the show captured the attention of millions of viewers across the country despite (or maybe because) of its more problematic elements.