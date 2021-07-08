A Darling Desert Escape Seeks $445K Near Joshua Tree

The Joshua Tree National Park Council for the Arts will be holding an Art and Treasures sale July 17. Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas tells you what you might find:. The Joshua Tree National Park Council for the Arts, supporter of art and artists related to the park and presenter of the annual JTNP Art Expo is hosting an Art & Treasures Sale on Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the community room at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 6760 National Park Drive, in 29 Palms. Featured in the sale will be paintings, posters, silver pieces, china, glass, vintage tin items, antique lace, collectibles, candle holders, books, DVDs, jewelry, accessories, and more. The public is invited to come and shop in air-conditioned comfort. Water and snacks will also be available. Admission is free. For questions or directions, contact JTNPCA at 760-217-8839.