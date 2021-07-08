A Darling Desert Escape Seeks $445K Near Joshua Tree
Once a homestead cabin with no bedroom or bath, this revamped retreat now has all the essentials—plus a whole lot of charm. Two years ago, Cat Cannon and her partner, Robbie Stiefel, rolled up their sleeves to tackle their first design project—updating a neglected cabin in Yucca Valley, California. Originally built in 1958, the 480-square-foot unit presented a blank canvas with its wide, open layout. "We were inspired by the challenge of designing a one-bedroom, one-bath house that would feel spacious within the existing footprint," says Cat.www.dwell.com
