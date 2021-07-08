Cancel
Johnson City, TN

ECU's Carson Whisenhunt posts strong start for Collegiate National Team

By Stephen Igoe
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Carolina pitcher Carson Whisenhunt made his first start for the United States Collegiate National Team on Wednesday night, posting three strong innings for the Stars in their game against the Stripes in Johnson City, Tenn. Whisenhunt is the lone representative for ECU this summer for Team USA, which isn't playing its typical international schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Collegiate National Team 45-man roster has been split into two separate teams - the Stars and Stripes - this summer and they will play a traveling schedule throughout the month of July.

247sports.com

