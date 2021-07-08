US Rep. (17th) Conor Lamb Announces District Winner of 2021 Congressional Art Competition
(Photo Courtesy of Rep. Conor Lamb’s Office) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Representative Conor Lamb (PA-17) announced that Pine-Richland High School student, Ayla Chandola, is the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Pennsylvania’s 17th District for her computer generated and mixed media artwork “Nature’s Power.” Chandola will enter her senior year at Pine-Richland in the fall of 2021.beavercountyradio.com
