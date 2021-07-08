Mediterranean Restaurant Tree of Wishes Looks Like a Charming Addition to Melrose

A new Mediterranean restaurant called Tree of Wishes has opened in the former Vinoteque space along Melrose Avenue, adding yet another neighborhood place to eat with a lovely patio and vegetable-focused menu. The place originally debuted in February 2020, only to be forced to close less than a month later due to pandemic. It went through a reopening phase last summer but second again in July 2020 due to a second wave of COVID-19 cases in LA County that lasted into 2021. Now, Tree of Wishes is ready to open and stay that way for the foreseeable future, with a third opening just a few weeks ago on June 25.