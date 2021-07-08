Cancel
Mediterranean Restaurant Tree of Wishes Looks Like a Charming Addition to Melrose

By Matthew Kang
Eater
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Mediterranean restaurant called Tree of Wishes has opened in the former Vinoteque space along Melrose Avenue, adding yet another neighborhood place to eat with a lovely patio and vegetable-focused menu. The place originally debuted in February 2020, only to be forced to close less than a month later due to pandemic. It went through a reopening phase last summer but second again in July 2020 due to a second wave of COVID-19 cases in LA County that lasted into 2021. Now, Tree of Wishes is ready to open and stay that way for the foreseeable future, with a third opening just a few weeks ago on June 25.

