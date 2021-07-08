Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Legal sparring continues over feds, FL, and cruise ship industry; next step is appeals court

By Michael Moline
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 14 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvAMy_0arCoXJD00

The federal government has filed an appeal of a Tampa federal judge’s epic ruling saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went overboard in controlling the cruise ship industry.

The ruling led to an injunction, to take force on July 18, barring the CDC from imposing regulations designed to prevent transmission of COVID-19 aboard cruise ships.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday ruled on June 18 that the public health agency had overstepped its authority in issuing a “conditional sailing order” requiring cruises either to run test voyages deploying COVID precautions or to require that 98 percent of their crew and 95 percent of their passengers be vaccinated.

The Elbert P. Tuttle U.S. Courthouse in Atlanta, home to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

On Wednesday, the government took the matter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit based in Atlanta. Its motion argues the regulations were well within public health authorities’ traditional powers to prevent ships from introducing contagions through the country’s ports.

The state sued over the regulations, with Gov. Ron DeSantis blaming them for sequestering a major state industry. He has blocked any business — cruise lines included — from requiring proof of vaccination that might reassure passengers.

“By contrast, Florida is actively impairing the cruise ship industry’s ability to resume operations. Florida law prohibits cruise ship operators from requiring documentation of vaccinated status. Florida is thus impeding the cruise industry’s ability to offer highly vaccinated cruises, which both the industry and the traveling public see as desirable,” the motion reads.

Also on Wednesday, Merryday rejected a CDC motion that he further delay his injunction.

“Although CDC invariably garnishes the argument with dire prospects of transmission of COVID-19 aboard a cruise vessel, these dark allusions dismiss state and local health authorities, the industry’s self-regulation, and the thorough and costly preparations and accommodations by all concerned to avoid transmission and to confine and control the transmission, if one occurs,” Merryday wrote.

“In other words, CDC can show no factor that outweighs the need to conclude an unwarranted and unprecedented exercise of governmental power. More to the point, this action is not about what health precautions against COVID-19 are necessary or helpful aboard a cruise ship; this action is about the use and misuse of governmental power.”

The post Legal sparring continues over feds, FL, and cruise ship industry; next step is appeals court appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

499
Followers
508
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruises#Cruise Industry#Cdc#Covid#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 11th Circuit#Wikimedia Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

As COVID caseload spikes, Gov. DeSantis vows again: No more lockdowns in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As COVID-19 cases surge in Florida and the more transmissible Delta variant continues to circulate, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday declared his opposition to any mitigation efforts, such as lockdowns or mask mandates, particularly for K-12 students. During a news conference in Fort Pierce, the Republican governor addressed a reporter who noted that a group […] The post As COVID caseload spikes, Gov. DeSantis vows again: No more lockdowns in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Feds: Florida, Missouri, Texas account for 40 percent of all COVID-19 cases this week

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Amid a rise in infections and hospitalizations from the surging delta variant of COVID-19, the Biden administration is boosting money and other assistance to the hardest-hit areas of the country. This week, just three states with lower vaccination rates — Florida, Texas, and Missouri — accounted for 40 percent of all cases nationwide. […] The post Feds: Florida, Missouri, Texas account for 40 percent of all COVID-19 cases this week appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Posted by
Florida Phoenix

Opioid settlement would bring billions of dollars for addiction treatment, prevention, to FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s share of a massive settlement with an opioid manufacturer and distributors accused of contributing to the addiction epidemic could amount to $1.6 billion, according to details released by state Attorney General Ashley Moody. The overall deal would see payment of $26 billion to U.S. states and territories by Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, […] The post Opioid settlement would bring billions of dollars for addiction treatment, prevention, to FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis: “Vaccines are saving lives;” fewer than half of Floridians fully vaccinated and cases are rising

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines during a Wednesday news conference, fewer than half of Floridians have been fully vaccinated — problematic because cases are rising, spurred by more contagious variants. The governor was in St. Petersburg discussing red tide issues, but veered off topic when a reporter asked about the […] The post DeSantis: “Vaccines are saving lives;” fewer than half of Floridians fully vaccinated and cases are rising appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Experts? We don’t need no experts!

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Thank God our governor doesn’t listen to these quote-unquote experts trying to impose their over-educated, evidence-based, warped world view on decent, horoscope-reading, lucky socks-wearing, lottery ticket-buying, chicken entrails-reading Floridians. We’re not dumb, you know. Take the so-called global pandemic. The quote-unquote data show that Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are up 200 percent over the last two […] The post Experts? We don’t need no experts! appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUSPosted by
Florida Phoenix

States still lag in getting assistance to struggling renters, federal data shows

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — State and local officials disbursed $1.5 billion in rental assistance during June—more than during the entire previous five months—to help households falling behind on rent and utilities, according to U.S. Treasury data released Wednesday. That progress in getting slow-moving federal dollars to struggling renters comes as the Biden administration and housing advocates have been scrambling […] The post States still lag in getting assistance to struggling renters, federal data shows appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Florida environmentalists seek legal rights for water and wildlife through constitutional amendments

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A network of environmentalist underdogs who proved last year they could beat the system at the local level is taking its pro-nature campaign in Florida to voters statewide for 2022. The network, through a political action committee called FL5.org, is petitioning to have five proposed constitutional amendments placed on the 2022 general ballot. Four of […] The post Florida environmentalists seek legal rights for water and wildlife through constitutional amendments appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Seminole Tribe leader Marcellus Osceola Jr. is elusive, inspiring — but likely unknown to many Floridians

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On a spring morning in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ schedule included an in-person meeting in the state Capitol with a Tribe leader considered humble yet dignified, ready to transform the gambling landscape in Florida. When the new 30-year, multibillion-dollar gambling compact between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida was unveiled that […] The post Seminole Tribe leader Marcellus Osceola Jr. is elusive, inspiring — but likely unknown to many Floridians appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Federal appeals court sides with CDC on cruise ship rules; DeSantis vows to go to U.S. Supreme Court if necessary

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeals court has dealt Gov. Ron DeSantis a setback in his legal fight with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the agency’s restrictions on operations of cruise ships. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa on June 18 blocked the CDC from enforcing the rules, including a requirement that most […] The post Federal appeals court sides with CDC on cruise ship rules; DeSantis vows to go to U.S. Supreme Court if necessary appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Federal appeals court will hear novel argument, invoking 19th Amendment, against felon voting restrictions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeals court rendered a decisive victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative Republicans last year in upholding Florida’s law requiring felons to pay all fines, fees, and restitution before they can win back the right to vote under 2018’s Amendment 4. But that ruling, by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the […] The post Federal appeals court will hear novel argument, invoking 19th Amendment, against felon voting restrictions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis on COVID surge: ‘The name of the game is to keep people out of the hospital’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis played down the significance of a surge in COVID-19 infections on Monday, calling it a seasonal phenomenon. He also warned against trying to shame vaccine-averse people into taking the shots. “I do not agree with some of these people — some of these quote-unquote experts — who lambaste people and criticize them […] The post Gov. DeSantis on COVID surge: ‘The name of the game is to keep people out of the hospital’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

State Democrats relate their experiences on the front lines of the voting-rights struggle

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — State Democratic legislators on Tuesday outlined their efforts to not only protect voting rights, but also expand them in their Republican-controlled state legislatures. During a panel discussion, state lawmakers from Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida discussed how they’ve fought against restrictive elections measures introduced and passed in their legislatures. This year alone, […] The post State Democrats relate their experiences on the front lines of the voting-rights struggle appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

I think you will never see a FL county so hostile to a tree

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hey, do you remember nostalgia? That longing for simpler, happier times can be a powerful force in American life, affecting the success of everything from “The Way We Were” to “Make America Great Again.” Nostalgia can evoke such powerful feelings that the guy who coined the term in 1688, Swiss physician Johannes Hofer, considered it […] The post I think you will never see a FL county so hostile to a tree appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL and other states are set to rake in new gambling revenue; who will benefit?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The American king and queen of gambling destinations are Las Vegas and Atlantic City, which rake in nearly $10 billion a year in gross gaming revenue, according to the American Gaming Association. But gambling wealth does not necessarily translate into prosperity for all. Gambling activities and public education funding are often linked — an ideal […] The post FL and other states are set to rake in new gambling revenue; who will benefit? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

As Congress tries to regulate ‘forever chemicals,’ local water systems push back

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—Local water utilities worried about getting hit with lawsuits and high cleanup costs are stepping up their lobbying of Congress as lawmakers move to regulate toxic chemicals found in drinking water. The bill, the PFAS Action Act of 2021, has garnered bipartisan support and two Michigan lawmakers, Reps. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat, and Fred Upton, a Republican, are […] The post As Congress tries to regulate ‘forever chemicals,’ local water systems push back appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House passes PFAS bill regulating ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—The U.S. House Wednesday passed bipartisan legislation that would regulate toxic chemicals found in drinking water, as well as designate two types of those toxic chemicals as hazardous substances that would spark federal cleanup standards. The bill, H.R. 2467, also known as the PFAS Action Act of 2021, passed 241-183, with 23 Republicans joining Democrats in voting […] The post U.S. House passes PFAS bill regulating ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

AARP report: FL has one of the lowest rates nationwide for vaccinations among nursing home staff

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With health officials and the Biden administration continuing to push Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Florida ranks second worst in the nation for vaccination rates among staff at nursing homes, according to a new report by AARP. Data from the AARP Public Policy Institute, collaborating with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Ohio’s Miami University, […] The post AARP report: FL has one of the lowest rates nationwide for vaccinations among nursing home staff appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Anti-DeSantis billboards sprout near Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Gov. Ron DeSantis prepping his reelection bid for 2022, political action committees are collecting campaign contributions to target the Republican governor and support Democratic candidates. Some of the anti-DeSantis money has been used for billboards, videos, and other ads that slam him for allegedly failing to protect residents from COVID-19 and for his close […] The post Anti-DeSantis billboards sprout near Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

A conundrum: Two major health authorities differ on school masks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times What should schools do when two major health-related groups conflict on how to handle the face-mask issue as the new academic year looms and the COVID-19 pandemic continues? Districts in Florida and elsewhere will have to figure that out, because as of Sunday, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that all school teachers, staff and […] The post A conundrum: Two major health authorities differ on school masks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ProtestsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

‘Our democracy is in peril’: Women risk arrest in voting rights protest in D.C.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—Diane Howard of Cleveland traveled to the nation’s capital with hundreds of other women to urge Congress to pass an elections overhaul and undo new state laws that restrict voting access. A community activist for half a century, Howard said that this is not the first time she’s seen voting rights under attack. “What we […] The post ‘Our democracy is in peril’: Women risk arrest in voting rights protest in D.C. appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy