How to complete Summer Stars Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports added a Summer Stars Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Players can exchange a squad to earn a Summer Stars player in return. There are 14 special cards in total, including some of the best players in the game, such as 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 99-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, and 98-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.dotesports.com
