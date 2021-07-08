Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

How to complete Summer Stars Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports added a Summer Stars Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Players can exchange a squad to earn a Summer Stars player in return. There are 14 special cards in total, including some of the best players in the game, such as 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 99-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, and 98-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koen Casteels
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Kevin Trapp
Person
Claudio Bravo
Person
Thomas Strakosha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Sbc#Ea Sports#Summer Stars Upgrade Sbc#Futbin#Gk#Bayer Leverkusen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Soccer
News Break
FIFA
Related
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
FIFAEurogamer.net

FIFA 22's next-gen upgrade only available to those who buy the £90 Ultimate Edition

EA has changed the way its dual entitlement program works for FIFA 22 so that the next-gen upgrade is only available to those who fork out £89.99 for the Ultimate Edition. EA unveiled FIFA 22 on Sunday with a 1st October release date and debut trailer, below, and with the announcement came confirmation that only those who buy the digital-only Ultimate Edition get both the last-gen and current-gen versions of the game.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Pantheon build in League of Legends

The Unbreakable Spear, Pantheon is one of the most versatile champions in League of Legends. While traditionally played as a top champion, Pantheon can be played in the mid lane and even support. The champion’s kit allows him to shut down opponents’ abilities and win duels with ease early in the game while remaining powerful throughout.
FIFApurexbox.com

Yes, FIFA 22 Will Have A Free Trial With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

EA Sports revealed the latest entry in the FIFA series on Sunday (FIFA 22), set to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on October 1, and it's been confirmed that a free trial will be available for EA Play members as usual. That means Xbox...
FIFAComicBook

FIFA 22 Cover Star Revealed

This year's upcoming release of FIFA 22 hasn't been revealed just yet, but as of today, those at EA Sports have given fans a little taste of the game to help tide them over. Specifically, this new teaser has come in the form of revealing the game's box art, which in turn, also shows off which real-world athlete is gracing the front cover. And if you happen to have played FIFA 21, the athlete representing the game this year is probably going to be quite familiar.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot details buffs coming to Blitzcrank, Caitlyn, and others in League Patch 11.15

The League of Legends gameplay design team went into extensive detail regarding upcoming buffs to several champions in today’s preview of Patch 11.15. The patch preview outlined buffs for a slew of champions coming in the upcoming patch, with changes slated to be dealt out to 10 different champions across all five of the game’s roles. Buffs are on the table for several engage-heavy support champions such as Rell and Blitzcrank, the latter of whom is receiving a massive damage buff to Rocket Grab (Q). Other bottom lane champions including Caitlyn and Xayah are also receiving buffs, with Caitlyn set to receive a 20 percent increase to the Attack Damage ratio on Piltover Peacemaker (Q).
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ScreaM shares his VALORANT’s Year One stats

Team Liquid’s superstar Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom has had an amazing first year in VALORANT after he retired from CS:GO in August 2020. Riot Games sent an email to every VALORANT player with their statistics over the last year, detailing some of their milestones. Many pros shared it on social media and ScreaM didn’t shy away. The “headshot machine” has won 530 matches and is in the top two percent of players, averaged a 2.09 K/D/A ratio (top three percent), and dealt 3,346,156 damage (top one percent). ScreaM hit 17,048 headshots, 28,607 body shots, and just 1,910 leg shots, which means that his overall headshot percentage is 35.84 percent.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

NiP signs ec1s to its VALORANT team

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ VALORANT squad has brought in a new in-game leader in Adam “ec1s” Eccles, the organization announced today. The British captain will take the place of the veteran Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans, who’s taking a break due to a period of injuries. He’ll be moved to the inactive roster, for now, to focus on his recovery. The Belgian, though, will be assisting NiP’s coach Emil “eMIL” Sandgreen while he’s not playing.
Premier Leaguedexerto.com

All FIFA 22 FUT Hero cards in Ultimate Team, from Cahill to Milito

FIFA 22 is set to introduce a new type of item to the game in the form of FUT Hero Cards – but which players have been selected?. Although there’s a lot of excitement around FIFA 22‘s Career Mode, the majority of players are looking forward to building their very own starting XI in Ultimate Team.
MLSrealsport101.com

FUT Heroes revealed for Ultimate Team in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has dropped major news today with the reveal trailer, release date, and pre order going live, but we've also learned about FUT Heroes. With Ultimate Team looking to get even better than ever before this year, FUT Heroes is looking to kickstart that when FIFA 22 is released.
MLSmarketresearchtelecast.com

FIFA 22 FUT Heroes: this is the new Ultimate Team cards and confirmed players

FIFA 22 has already shown some of the news that it will offer to players from October 1st on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia. As is usual in the saga, the Ultimate Team mode will receive changes in its structure. While we wait to know in depth what point they will reach, EA Sports has confirmed a new article: FUT Heroes.
Premier Leaguedexerto.com

Best strikers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The FIFA 22 best strikers and fastest attackers lists will be stacked this year with stars from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and beyond. Building up an effective and dominant squad in Ultimate Team is not an easy task, especially just after the release of a new FIFA title.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Complexity and CS:GO coach keita mutually part ways

Complexity seeks to replace the head of the juggernaut. Complexity and CS:GO coach Jamie “keita” Hall agreed to mutually part ways today after a two-year run with the organization and soon after an early exit from the IEM Cologne 2021 group stage. In their most recent finish, the Complexity juggernaut...
FIFAhypebeast.com

The Ukrainian PS4 Farm Was Actually Grinding 'FIFA' Ultimate Team Accounts

Last week, Ukrainian authorities busted a massive illegal Sony PlayStation 4 farm for what they believed was a crypto mining operation. As it turns out, the warehouse was actually grinding for FIFA Ultimate Team coins and cards. According to the Ukrainian business journal Delo, which undertook an investigation itself following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy