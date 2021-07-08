Cancel
K-State College of Veterinary Medicine studying COVID vaccines for Sunset Zoo animals

By Hailey Phillips hphillips@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 14 days ago
A cheetah roams its snowy sanctuary at the Sunset Zoo on Feb. 17. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

K-State College of Veterinary Medicine scientists and veterinarians are researching coronavirus vaccines to see if the shots are appropriate for animals at Sunset Zoo.

Although scientists are still investigating which animals they can safely vaccinate, Sunset Zoo director Scott Shoemaker said the zoo is looking at vaccinating some animals such as big cats and primates. Kansas State provides all of the veterinary care for animals at the zoo, Shoemaker said.

“We’re pretty comfortable with our vets and (their) expertise,” he said.

Shoemaker said he is not sure when the research will wrap up. He said he is aware of other zoos vaccinating animals, like the Oakland Zoo in California.

“I’m hoping that our vets have been in contact with all of those vets, and we’re going to get something pretty soon,” Shoemaker said Wednesday.

Manhattan, KS
Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

