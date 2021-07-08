Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Guardian view on the heat dome: burning through the models | Editorial

By Editorial
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAZf2_0arCnhDo00
Wildfires burn in British Columbia Photograph: BC Wildfire Service/AFP/Getty Images

Last week’s shockingly high temperatures in the northwestern US and Canada were – and are – very frightening. Heat and the fires it caused killed hundreds of people, and are estimated to have killed a billion sea creatures. Daily temperature records were smashed by more than 5C (9F) in some places. In Lytton, British Columbia, the heat reached 49.6C (121F). The wildfires that consumed the town produced their own thunderstorms, alongside thousands of lightning strikes.

An initial study shows human activity made this heat dome – in which a ridge of high pressure acts as a lid preventing warm air from escaping – at least 150 times more likely . The World Weather Attribution Group of scientists, who use computer climate models to assess global heating trends and extreme weather, have warned that last week exceeded even their worst-case scenarios. While it has long been recognised that the climate system has thresholds or tipping points beyond which humans stand to lose control of what happens, scientists did not hide their alarm that an usually cool part of the Pacific northwest had been turned into a furnace. One climatologist said the prospect opened up by the heat dome “blows my mind” .

The disturbing signs of climate disruption are not limited to north America. Pakistan and Siberia have also had record-breaking high temperatures within the last few weeks, as have Moscow, Helsinki and Estonia. In Madagascar, the worst drought in 40 years has left a million people facing food shortages. The climate author David Wallace-Wells suggested that current conditions should be regarded as heralding a “permanent emergency” . With policymakers struggling to absorb the very serious implications for human societies of current models, it is frankly difficult to take in the suggestion that these models may underestimate the threat. The prospect of the jet stream becoming locked, and weather systems such as tropical storms ceasing to move in the way to which we are accustomed, carries nightmarish possibilities. More hot weather is on its way to California , with the bulk of the wildfire season ahead.

If there is anything positive to be taken from this new information, and reports of the suffering and destruction caused by the heat, it can only be that it intensifies the pressure on policymakers to act. On Wednesday, the Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board issued a warning in advance of a G20 meeting in Venice this weekend. It urged finance ministers and central banks to take more notice of “far-reaching” climate impacts. Just how far-reaching these impacts will be depends on decisions taken by governments in the next months and years. So far, binding commitments to make the cuts in carbon emissions that are needed to avoid temperature rises above 2C are notable by their absence . With every worrying piece of climate news, the stakes ahead of November’s Cop26 conference keep growing.

Environmentalists used to shake their heads when highly unusual weather was reported in terms that ignored climate change’s contribution. Now, thanks to attribution science, the link is firmly made. To avoid future heat domes, countries including the US and Canada must stop pumping so much energy into the climate system.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Models#Lightning Strikes#Dome#Food Shortages#British#Financial Stability Board#G20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: La Nina Watch Issued

The Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Nina Watch as sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific have cooled and may continue to cool into the Winter months. Cooler water temperatures in the Eastern Pacific causes the Polar Jet stream to move farther north. That carries the storm track into the Pacific Northwest and keeps more of the much needed Winter rain away from California.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Viewing Kodiak through a better lens

I came to Kodiak a year ago this week and already have had many wonderful experiences that I will not soon forget. I’ve seen breath-taking, undisturbed views of the Buskin River after a fresh snowfall and had the pleasure of watching a variety of wildlife and marine life in and around Kodiak. I’ve seen worries of the day fade as they were replaced by images of beautiful wildflowers and the powerful sound of crashing waves as they pushed sand into creative patterns.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Deadly summer of extreme weather

Climate scientists have long warned of severe impacts on the near horizon, and the 21st century has seen more than a few natural disasters made worse or more likely by global warming. But a cascade of deadly extreme weather this summer could make 2021 the year when climate predictions became...
EnvironmentSFGate

Coast-to-coast heat dome to deliver sweltering weather next week

Summer is supposed to be hot. But this season has featured many large-scale North American heat waves that have roasted significant swaths of the country, helping temperatures skyrocket and toppling records. Another heat wave is set to park over the Lower 48 next week, bringing anomalous summertime heat to parts...
Billings, MTWashington Post

Coast-to-coast heat dome to deliver sweltering weather next week

Summer is supposed to be hot. But this season has featured many large-scale North American heat waves that have roasted significant swaths of the country, helping temperatures skyrocket and toppling records. Another heat wave is set to park over the Lower 48 next week, bringing anomalous summertime heat to parts...
EnvironmentLeader-Telegram

Heat, floods, fires: Jet stream is key link in climate disasters

Devastating floods destroyed towns in Germany and Belgium. A ruthless heat wave broiled the Western U.S. and Canada. Heavy rains paralyzed a Chinese industrial hub home to 10 million people. These recent weather phenomena are being intensified by the changing climate. But the link between these far-flung extremes goes beyond...
EnvironmentSacramento Bee

Heat, floods, fires: Jet stream is key link in climate disasters

Devastating floods destroyed towns in Germany and Belgium. A ruthless heat wave broiled the Western U.S. and Canada. Heavy rains paralyzed a Chinese industrial hub home to 10 million people. These recent weather phenomena are being intensified by the changing climate. But the link between these far-flung extremes goes beyond...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Climate 'mysteries' still puzzle scientists, despite progress

What worries one of the world's leading climate scientists the most?. Heatwaves—and particularly the tendency of current models to underestimate the intensity of these bursts of deadly, searing temperature. This is one of the "major mysteries" science still has to unravel, climatologist Robert Vautard told AFP, even as researchers are...
EnvironmentMarietta Daily Journal

Heat, floods, fires: Jet stream is key link in climate disasters

Devastating floods destroyed towns in Germany and Belgium. A ruthless heat wave broiled the Western U.S. and Canada. Heavy rains paralyzed a Chinese industrial hub home to 10 million people. These recent weather phenomena are being intensified by the changing climate. But the link between these far-flung extremes goes beyond...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Is climate change to blame for the recent weather disasters? 2 things you need to understand

Summer isn’t even half over, and we’ve seen heat waves in the Pacific Northwest and Canada with temperatures that would make news in Death Valley, enormous fires that have sent smoke across North America, and lethal floods of biblical proportions in Germany and China. Scientists have warned for over 50 years about increases in extreme events arising from subtle changes in average climate, but many people have been shocked by the ferocity of recent weather disasters. A couple of things are important to understand about climate change’s role in extreme weather like this. First, humans have pumped so much carbon dioxide...
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

Is climate change happening faster than expected? A climate scientist explains.

Climate scientists have long warned that global warming would lead to extreme heat in many parts of the world. But the 120 degree Fahrenheit temperatures brought on by the heatwave in the Pacific Northwest in June were more in line with what researchers had imagined would occur later this century. “Astonished” is the word Michael Wehner, an extreme weather researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, used to describe his reaction to the heat in an interview with National Geographic. He was one of two dozen extreme weather and climate researchers who conducted an analysis in the days following the heatwave that found it would not have occurred in the absence of anthropogenic climate change.
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Heat, floods, fires: Jet stream is key link in climate disasters

Devastating floods destroyed towns in Germany and Belgium. A ruthless heat wave broiled the Western U.S. and Canada. Heavy rains paralyzed a Chinese industrial hub home to 10 million people. These recent weather phenomena are being intensified by the changing climate. But the link between these far-flung extremes goes beyond...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Climate 'Mysteries' Still Puzzle Scientists, Despite Progress

What worries one of the world's leading climate scientists the most?. Heatwaves -- and particularly the tendency of current models to underestimate the intensity of these bursts of deadly, searing temperature. This is one of the "major mysteries" science still has to unravel, climatologist Robert Vautard told AFP, even as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy