Deafheaven Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Festival Ballet Providence is excited to announce a brand-new version of its annual production of The Nutcracker , featuring spectacular new sets and costumes, and choreography by Yury Yanowsky . In a monumental next chapter for the Company, the beloved holiday favorite will be presented for the first time at The Vets and will offer twice as many performances as in years past, giving audiences more opportunities to enjoy the show, which has played in Providence to generations of audiences since 1978.