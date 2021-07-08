Cancel
Deafheaven Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-metal rockers Deafheaven have announced details for 2022 tour dates. The newly announced concerts are planned from February into March, making stops at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. In October, the band will headline two California shows in October. Along with the tour, Deafheaven announced they will release a new album on August 20 titled Infinite Granite. Listen to the hard-hitting new single "The Gnashing."

