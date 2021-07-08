Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Real estate investment firm buys historic Rufus Rose House on Peachtree

By Collin Kelley
Posted by 
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCEDq_0arCnK7D00
Rufus M. Rose House

Real estate investment firm UC Asset has purchased the historic Rufus M. Rose House on Peachtree Street with plans to fully restore the 120-year-old mansion.

The Atlanta-based company closed the acquisition of the home, located across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown, on July 7.  UC Asset said it plans to fully refurbish the home and work with “city leaders and influencers” to find a suitable use for one of the last Peachtree mansions.

“We are working very hard to put together a plan that will not only be loyal to history and beneficial to the current community, but will also provide good investment return to our shareholders,” said Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset.

UC Asset’s plans were sanctioned by Atlanta Preservation Center, which is collaborating with the company on the upcoming restoration.

“UCASU has committed to preserve this house, and this represents the continued renaissance of Downtown Atlanta through visionary partnerships. The Atlanta Preservation Center is very excited to participate with UCASU in seeing this part of our city’s story both return and welcome future generations to Atlanta,” says David Yoakley Mitchell, the center’s executive director. “Rufus Rose House was our headquarters for years. That adds yet another reason for my personal commitment to this project.”

The Rufus Rose House is one of the oldest buildings in metro Atlanta and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a Landmark Building Exterior by the City of Atlanta. The home has been vacant and crumbling since the Atlanta Preservation Center moved out in 2001.

Over the past 20 years, the home has exchanged hands numerous times with various plans to transform it into offices, a restaurant, and studio and entrepreneur space. Designed by Atlanta architect E.C. Seiz, the Victorian Queen Anne-style home was built in 1901 for the wealthy founder of the R.M. Rose Distillery.

Many Atlantans will remember the mansion as home to James H. Elliot’s antique shop and “Atlanta Museum,” which featured an eclectic array of oddities including furniture from Gone With the Wind author Margaret Mitchell’s home, Eli Whitney’s original cotton gin model, and items owned by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Adolf Hitler.

The post Real estate investment firm buys historic Rufus Rose House on Peachtree appeared first on Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
62
Followers
68
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

 https://atlantaintownpaper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Margaret Mitchell
Person
Eli Whitney
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Atlanta#120 Year Old#Uc Asset#Ucasu#Victorian#The R M Rose Distillery#Atlantans#Atlanta Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
East Point, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Your Next Home Could Be In… East Point

Where is it? It’s a 15 minute – or less – drive from Five Points to East Point. Or better yet, take MARTA to the East Point station, which drops you off in the heart of the city’s downtown. And if you move to East Point, you’re only one stop away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International… The post Your Next Home Could Be In… East Point appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Clarkston, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Pocket neighborhood of tiny homes unveiled in Clarkston

On Saturday, July 17, Atlanta-based nonprofit MicroLife Institute held a ribbon cutting event for the Cottages on Vaughan development. The new pocket neighborhood, situated on a half-acre lot a block away from  downtown Clarkston, includes eight tiny homes, a common green space for gathering, and climate-conscious development features such as solar panels and edible, regenerative… The post Pocket neighborhood of tiny homes unveiled in Clarkston appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Centennial Yards releases updated master plan

Centennial Yards, the $5 billion development rising in the area formerly known as The Gulch across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, has released an updated master plan for the site. U.K.-based Foster + Partner recently joined the project’s design team and closely studied the city grid of the surrounding neighborhoods to create a… The post Centennial Yards releases updated master plan appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Construction complete at Colony Square revamp after four years of work

Hoar Construction has completed construction on the redevelopment of Colony Square in Midtown. Over the past four years, Hoar completed a 200,000-square-foot renovation of two existing buildings (100 and 400), the ground-up construction of a new building featuring the IPIC cinema and Politan Row food hall, and two new Class A office buildings with street-level… The post Construction complete at Colony Square revamp after four years of work appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Perspectives in Architecture: Firm reaches new heights with skyscraper

In 1885, Home Insurance Building in Chicago, Illinois captured nationwide attention of architects and engineers as the world’s first skyscraper. Use of a revolutionary steel frame by Chicago architect and engineer William Le Baron Jenney allowed for greater building height and stability without the weight of traditional masonry construction. Featuring steel construction, Equitable Building by… The post Perspectives in Architecture: Firm reaches new heights with skyscraper appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Decatur, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

New Restaurant Radar: Politan Row, Hippin Hops Brewery, Lucian Books & Wine and more

Colony Square’s new food hall, Politan Row, is now open with Bar Politan, Belli Pizzeria, Bun Mi Grill, Federal Burger, Gekko, Locale Cafe, Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza & Wings, Unbelibubble, and YOM. Details at colonysquare.com/politan-row. Hippin Hops Brewery & Oyster Bar, the first Black-owned brewery in Georgia, is now open at 1308 Glenwood Ave.… The post New Restaurant Radar: Politan Row, Hippin Hops Brewery, Lucian Books & Wine and more appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

In the Mix: Stephanie Stuckey is on a mission rebuild family roadside empire

Stephanie Stuckey spent more than a decade in the Georgia House of Representatives, before becoming director of  an environmentally focused law firm then the City of Atlanta’s director of sustainability and chief resilience officer. In 2019, she bought back the family business – the famed chain of roadside stores called Stuckey’s. Now as CEO, she’s… The post In the Mix: Stephanie Stuckey is on a mission rebuild family roadside empire appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Women pave the way in growing hospitality industry

It’s 2021 and you can plan an entire weekend visiting restaurants, bars, and retail stores in Atlanta that are owned by women. A femme filled weekend like that would have been hard to come by 30 years ago, so we thought we would catch up with restaurateur/chef Anne Quatrano and wine broker Lisa Bonet to… The post Women + Wine: Women pave the way in growing hospitality industry appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Decatur, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Nourishing A Dream: Artist & advocate Quianah Upton raising funds for black-owned greenhouse cafe

One year after its launch, a crowdfunding effort to build a black-owned greenhouse eatery with a social mission continues forging ahead. Artist, event producer and social justice advocate Quianah Upton is raising money to build Nourish Botanica, a lush dining cafe inside a greenhouse. Plans are to serve Caribbean and Southern plant-based foods and beverages… The post Nourishing A Dream: Artist & advocate Quianah Upton raising funds for black-owned greenhouse cafe appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
RestaurantsPosted by
Atlanta Intown

A Taste of Summerhill: The revitalized neighborhood has become a foodie destination

Summerhill is home to a variety of restaurants and food shops that share the same grounded, Intown feel as the neighborhood. You can find everything from well-loved basics – like Southern barbecue, hot dogs and pizza – to specialty beers, desserts and ice cream. Here’s a sampling of the hot spots in Summerhill for foodies.… The post A Taste of Summerhill: The revitalized neighborhood has become a foodie destination  appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Lime scooters return; electric bus grant; OnPay moving to Ponce City Market

Lime is bringing its fleet of scooters and e-bikes back to Atlanta after pulling out of the city in early 2020. The company announced this week it would  put 1,500 scooters and 500 e-bikes on the streets this summer after receiving permit approval from the city. When Lime left last year, it cited profitability as… The post News Briefs: Lime scooters return; electric bus grant; OnPay moving to Ponce City Market appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Quick Bites: What the Truck, Second Helpings, and Ecco Buckhead’s new chef

Tenth Street Ventures and Wolf Ideas Group have a new food truck park called What the Truck at 1060 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on the Westside. The park is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. After 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, a D.J. will play and a $5 entrance fee will be charged.… The post Quick Bites: What the Truck, Second Helpings, and Ecco Buckhead’s new chef appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Decatur, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Peachtree Road Race, Decatur fireworks on tap for 4th of July weekend

If you’re looking for 4th of July fireworks, you’ll have to head outside Atlanta to find them, but don’t fret – there’s still plenty to do around the metro this holiday weekend. Decatur Fireworks While the big fireworks displays usually held at Centennial Olympic Park and Lenox Square have been canceled again, the City of… The post Peachtree Road Race, Decatur fireworks on tap for 4th of July weekend appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Rediscovering Summerhill: Community is undergoing a dramatic renaissance after decades of being ignored

Intown’s first story about the redevelopment of Summerhill appeared on our website in September 2017 after the project got nearly $5 million in tax incentives from the city. Longtime residents of the neighborhood were – not surprisingly – wary of the intentions of development firm Carter and Georgia State University, which had just purchased the… The post Rediscovering Summerhill: Community is undergoing a dramatic renaissance after decades of being ignored appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Property Spotlight: Flats at the Indie condo project just steps from BeltLine

  Capital City Real Estate has completed its new condo project, Flats at the Indie, located on Airline Street in Old Fourth Ward. The one- and two-bedroom and penthouse condos are priced from the $300s to the $600s, and feature outdoor rooftop terraces, a pool and lounge area with views of the city, onsite pet… The post Property Spotlight: Flats at the Indie condo project just steps from BeltLine appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Visual ArtPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Inaugural class unveiled for Midtown Heart of the Arts residency program

Midtown Alliance has announced the inaugural class for the Midtown Heart of the Arts Residency Program. The program provides established visual artists with studio workspaces inside various commercial properties for one year, a $2,500 stipend and the opportunity to increase their audience. Midtown Alliance held an open call for artist applications in March and received… The post Inaugural class unveiled for Midtown Heart of the Arts residency program appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Mayor lifts outdoor event limit; MARTA partners for developments; GPB Classical debuts

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order on Friday lifting a moratorium on the acceptance of applications for permits for outdoor events for up to 49,999 persons. Such events may only occur in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements outlined in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay—including the designation of a health coordinator responsible for reviewing… The post News Briefs: Mayor lifts outdoor event limit; MARTA partners for developments; GPB Classical debuts appeared first on Atlanta Intown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy