Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Prime Picks Up Universal Films After Peacock Window

By J. Clara Chan
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prime Video and IMDb TV will have licensing rights to hits like 'F9' and 'Jurassic World: Dominion' for 10 months after they stream on Peacock. Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV reached a multiyear licensing agreement with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that will give the streamers access to blockbusters like F9 and Jurassic World: Dominion after they stream on Peacock, the companies said Thursday.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Amazon Prime Video#Jurassic World Dominion#Svod#The Fast Furious#Avod#Ufeg#Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
TV & VideosPosted by
Williamson Source

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

August brings new Amazon Originals including Jolt (2021), Val (2021), the premiere of S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies, season 2 of anthology series Modern Love based on the New York Times column; Annette (2021). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021. July 23. *Jolt – Amazon Original Movie...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Jolt’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jolt is a darkly funny action-thriller centering on Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonically funny woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful, or abusive. Thanks to her inventive physician Dr. Munchin (Stanley Tucci), Lindy is able to curb her impulses using a specially designed vest that sends electricity through her body at the press of a button.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

The weekend is here, which can only mean we’re once again being bombarded with a deluge of fresh content to pad out the libraries on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime. While the next three days isn’t going to go down as the most stacked frame ever, there are still plenty of titles worthy of consideration for your watch-list.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Warner Bros. to Produce At Least 10 Movies Exclusively for HBO Max in 2022

Warner Bros. will produce 10 or more movies exclusively for HBO Max in 2022, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Thursday as he declared “motion pictures matter and will continue to matter.”. Kilar spoke as part of AT&T’s second quarter earnings call in which he was asked about the company’s distribution...
MusicWashington Post

What to watch on Friday: ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ on Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus) Benedict and Curtain’s indelibly intertwined pasts are revealed. Physical (Apple TV Plus) Sheila needs money and pays a visit to her parents, and Greta confronts Ernie. Making the Cut (Amazon Prime) In Episodes 3 and 4, designers must create a three-look bridal collection in...
TV Seriesmobilesyrup.com

Here are the Netflix Originals launching in August 2021

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform. This August, shows and movies like Good Girls Season 4, He’s All That, The Kissing Booth 3, Pray Away, Riverdale Season 5 and more. This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The best series to watch on Starz!

Starz is a streaming service that is in competition with alternatives such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + or Amazon Prime. The platform is growing and its contents are interesting with movies like John Wick 2, Hellraiser, Ghostbusters and Letters to Juliet. Its catalog is varied and includes all genres. No one is left out in Starz, everyone has something to enjoy.
TV Seriessolzyatthemovies.com

Netflix: Coming and Leaving in August 2021

Netflix announced the list of movies, television series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service in August 2021. All titles and dates are subject to change. Coming Soon. Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳. Four teams comprising 16 of India’s funniest entertainers engage in battles of...
TV SeriesBBC

Anansi Boys: New Amazon Prime series to be filmed in Scotland

A TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel Anansi Boys is to be filmed in Edinburgh for Amazon Prime. The series - which has been developed by Gaiman and his friend Sir Lenny Henry - will begin filming at First Stage Studios in Leith later this year. It comes a...
TV & VideosElite Daily

Here Are All The Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix Next Month

You know the dog days of summer are here when it’s too hot to leave the house and the start of PSL season is far too close for comfort. It’s the perfect time of year to hide away in the air-conditioned house and marathon shows and movies on staycation. For those wondering what’s on the schedule, check out what’s coming to Netflix in August 2021.
TV & Videosmobilesyrup.com

Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in August

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi. Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Outlander Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video?

You want to get caught up on all five seasons of Outlander before Season 6 drops. Where can you stream Outlander Season 5? Is it on Amazon?. Everyone has plenty of time still to catch up on all episodes of Outlander before the release of Season 6. That’s not happening until (likely February) 2022. However, you’ll not just want to get caught up but have the chance to watch again and again. This is a series you’ll be hooked on.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is Die in a Gunfight on Netflix? – Netflix News

Die in a Gunfight is an exciting romantic crime thriller many Netflix subscribers are wondering if they can check it out on the streaming service. The Lionsgate film is an enticing endeavor that has been described as an updated version of William Shakespeare’s iconic tale Romeo and Juliet. The story for Die in a Gunfight follows two families that have been feuding over the results of a Gentlemen’s duel in 1864 and sees their petty rivalry escalate when a troublemaker falls for the daughter of his disapproving father’s nemesis.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V Free to Keep with Amazon Prime Gaming in July and August

They kicked things off with Battlefield 4 in June, and now Amazon’s Prime Gaming is delivering more free multiplayer shooter madness with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V in July and August. Once available, both games will be free to download and keep for all Prime Gaming subscribers. Here’s the dates both games will be available, as well as some details for those who somehow haven't heard of these games…
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Battlefied 1 Now Free to Claim on Amazon Prime

Popular first person shooter Battlefield 1 is now being offered for free on Amazon Prime starting today. Amazon has announced this recently and will be available until August 4. Prime Gaming members will be able to claim a free PC copy of the game and can be redeemed on Origin. Also, on August 2 until October 1, Battlefield V will be the next free game to claim.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Old?

Based on “Sandcastle,” a graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, ‘Old’ is a supernatural thriller movie that follows a group of strangers stranded on an isolated beach unbeknownst to the dark secrets that it is harboring. Starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, and Ken Leung, the movie is yet another mind twister from M Night Shyamalan. Curious to learn more about its plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy