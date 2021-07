Middlesex College will host a two-hour in-person Continuing Education Open House at its centrally-located campus in Edison on July 15 from 6-8 p.m. Held outdoors under tents, the open house will give prospective students and visitors the opportunity to learn more about the wide array of noncredit courses that make up Continuing Education programs at Middlesex College, including allied health, English as a second language, business and personal development, as well as information about enrollment and related career outcomes.