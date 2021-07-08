Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

We meet a new monster in ‘Loki’ episode 5. Here’s its comic book backstory

By TRACY BROWN
Sacramento Bee
 15 days ago

If love is a smoke made out of the fume of sighs, what kind of love makes a powerful, massive smoke monster?. It's a question that everyone's favorite Loki-with-a-crush does not have time to contemplate as the God of Mischief is quickly urged to run for his life by his new friends instead. Picking up where the previous episode left off, "Loki" episode five, titled "Journey Into Mystery," is packed with plenty of Loki variants that live a perilous life at the end of time.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Deobia Oparei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Backstory#The Monster#Tva#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Interview: Jack Veal On Kid Loki Killing Thor, Alligator Loki Co-Star, Tom Hiddleston's Advice, & More

Introduced in the pages of Thor #617 by Matt Fraction and Pasqual Ferry, Kid Loki became an instant hit with comic book fans and was later put on the map in the pages of Kieron Gillen's Journey Into Mystery. The character made his live-action debut in Loki's fourth episode in a memorable mid-credits scene before taking centre stage alongside his fellow Variants in the show's fifth instalment.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

The Loki Season Finale; Meet The Magnolia Network; An Animated King James: Here’s The Best In Streaming This Week

There’s lots of sports streaming this week: The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday on Fox, The WNBA All-Star Game is Wednesday on ESPN, The British Open runs Thursday through Sunday on NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock, The Tour de France hits the Champs Elysses next Sunday on NBC Sports Network and Peacock, and we are just over a week away from the first Olympic action from Tokyo.
TV SeriesComicBook

Alligator Loki Backstory Fan-Comic Goes Viral

The penultimate episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," was released on Disney+ this week and it has Marvel fans talking about everything from Richard E. Grant's performance as Classic Loki to the super sweet hug between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). However, the real standout of the episode was Alligator Loki, who fans can't stop talking about on Twitter. In fact, @keiidakamya took to the social media site this week to share her own Alligator Loki fan-comic, which has since gone viral.
ComicsComicBook

PREVIEW: Groo Meets Tarzan in New Comic Series From Dark Horse

Later this month, two of comics' most iconic adventurers will cross paths in one action-packed comic book. Dark Horse Comics is releasing Groo Meets Tarzan #1 on July 28th, and provided ComicBook.com an exclusive look at the funny book. Beginning July, the series will last four issues and will feature...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

See behind the scenes of Loki in the trailer for “Marvel Studios: Assembled”

The images show some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from He Who Remains, featuring Jonathan Majors, and Classic Loki, played by Richard E. Grant. MARVEL | Trailer for Loki at Marvel Studios Assembled. Loki focuses on Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief as he escapes the 2012 Avengers with the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame’s...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Disney Plus’ Loki owes its humor and glorious purpose to a prolific Marvel Comics writer

The Suicide Squad’s latest trailer opens with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) discussing the supervillain Bloodsport (Idris Elba), who’s in prison for “putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet.” The trailer for Titans season three previews the “death” of the second Robin, Jason Todd, at the hands of the Joker. These are developments grounded in their source material: The Bloodsport of the comics did indeed pump The Man Of Steel full of glowing green lead, and Jason’s demise-by-reader-poll was part of Batman’s A Death In The Family arc. But what they are not is fun.
TV Seriestrendingetc.com

How The Sci-Fi Drama Inspired Loki’s Final Episode?

Loki is one of the most popular characters, even after being a villain is loved by one and all. His recent release on Disney + Hotstar is one of the most popular shows right now and as the finale is approaching, fans are wondering what more it has to offer.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What Can We Expect From the Final Episode of ‘Loki’?

What Can We Expect From the Final Episode of ‘Loki’?. After a critically praised and fan-favorite first season, Disney+’s Loki comes to an end this week. For the series, Tom Hiddleston was reborn as the Asgardian god Loki, which introduced comic book characters, shook up the MCU timeline, and included numerous Marvel Easter eggs.
ComicsPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Lobo

"Lobo" was one of the most violent mainstream comic books of the 1990s. The shaggy-haired, space biker, bounty hunter was intended as a comical indictment of the violence in popular comic books of the late 1980s and early 1990s: The Punisher, Wolverine, etc., according to Keith Giffen, the character's creator. But instead of serving as a warning against such violence, fans made Lobo the "main man" of comic book violence.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 6: MCU Easter Eggs and Comics References

This article contains Loki episode 6 spoilers, and potential spoilers for the wider MCU. The Loki season finale (and thanks to the mid-credits scene we know it’s a “season finale” not a “series finale,” thank Odin) is here, and it’s got bigger ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we ever could have imagined. Loki episode 6 may be light on Marvel Comics Easter eggs (and after last week’s egg-fest, don’t get greedy!), but it’s BIG on characters and concepts that we’ll be dealing with and talking about for years to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy