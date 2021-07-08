We meet a new monster in ‘Loki’ episode 5. Here’s its comic book backstory

This article contains Loki episode 6 spoilers, and potential spoilers for the wider MCU. The Loki season finale (and thanks to the mid-credits scene we know it’s a “season finale” not a “series finale,” thank Odin) is here, and it’s got bigger ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we ever could have imagined. Loki episode 6 may be light on Marvel Comics Easter eggs (and after last week’s egg-fest, don’t get greedy!), but it’s BIG on characters and concepts that we’ll be dealing with and talking about for years to come.